NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC allows candidates to change nationality

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) Thursday started the option of getting nationality changed for the candidates who are appearing for the upcoming NEET-UG 2022 counselling. Candidates who wish to convert their nationality on the counselling form can check all details at the official NEET website — mcc.nic.in.

Medical aspirants now have the option of changing their nationality from Indian to NRI for the NEET UG counselling 2022 process. To do so, candidates have to simply drop a mail at ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com.

Candidates who wish to change their nationality from Indian to NRI “should send their relevant documents as mentioned below, in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI through email ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com from 10:00 AM of 7th October, 2022, (Friday) till 10:00 A.M of 11th October, 2022 (Tuesday),” the official notice from MCC states.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to change nationality

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website — mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘UG medical counselling’ tab and then read the notice carefully.

Step 3: Open your registered email id and attach all the necessary documents required to support your claims.

Step 4: In the mail body, write down your application number, full name and contact information.

Step 5: Send the mail to ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com.

Candidates should ensure that all the required documents and information is attached and sent in one single mail, and not multiple mails or a mail trail.

Aspirants are required to send documents claiming that the sponsorer is an NRI (such as passport and visa of the sponsorer), relationship of the sponsorer with the candidate, affidavit from the sponsorer that he/ she will sponsor the entire course fee (notarised), certificate from the consulate and NEET score card.