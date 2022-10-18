NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC adds nearly 200 MBBS seats

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) added nearly 200 seats to the first round of the seat allocation process as these could not be contributed by colleges before the start of the first round of UG counselling 2022. MBBS aspirants can check the complete list at the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

A total of 197 seats have been added in government medical colleges all around the country.

“The Medical Counselling Committee has received information from following institutes (list enclosed) about new seats which could not be contributed by the colleges before the start of round-1 of UG counselling 2022 as LoPs from NMC were received on 17.10.2022. Therefore, the competent authority has decided to include the following MBBS seats in the seat matrix of round-1 of UG counselling 2022 for the larger interest of candidates,” the official MCC notice stated.

Read | Karnataka NEET PG 2022 counselling withheld

According to the official list, 15 seats (each) have been to the Government Medical College in Doda, Osmanabad, Porbandar, Morbi, Baramulla, Navsari, Anantnag, Kathua and Kannauj. Additionally, 17 seats have been added in Government Medical College of Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir), 18 seats in Dr. YS Parmar Government Medical College of Nahan (Himachal Pradesh) and 27 seats in Government Medical College of Srinagar.

Now, candidates will have time till October 18 to exercise choice filling for the newly added seats for the round 1 of UG

counselling 2022. For the addition of new seats, the portal for choice filling will temporally stay closed from 11 am till 12 pm of October 18.