NEET UG Counselling 2022: MBBS seats allotted to wards of deceased COVID warriors

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to allot five MBBS seats to wards of Covid-19 warriors who lost their lives while helping citizens in the pandemic. This announcement was made through a notice on the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

“It is for the information to all the candidates, who have appeared and qualified for NEET examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) that Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to allot 5(five) MBBS Seats to Wards of COVID Warriors (Deceased),” a notice from the MCC read.

As per a notice released on February 22, 2022, the last date for receiving applications from wards of “COVID Warriors (Deceased)” routed through the respective Directorate of Medical Education (DME)/ Directorate Health Services (DHS) of their domicile states was March 17, 2022. However, the date for receiving duly filled in applications through DMEs/ DHSs has now been extended upto 5 pm of March 28, 2022.

“Interested candidates who claim to be eligible may send their applications through DME/ DHSs of their respective states. The applications sent directly to MCC of DGHS and after the prescribed time will not be entertained,” the official notice read. Candidates from the national capital have to contact Dr Poonam Panwar, CMO (NFSG) at hospitalcoordinationcell1@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, the MCC has also announced provisional results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Under Graduate (NEET UG 2021) counselling mop-up round. Candidates who were waiting for the NEET UG 2021 mop-up round can now check the provisional results at the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.