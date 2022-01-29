NEET UG counselling 2021 round 1 registration dates revised: Steps to check new schedule

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the revised schedule for NEET UG Counselling 2021. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website — mcc.nic.in.

“It is for the information to all candidates/ colleges participating in UG Counselling 2021 that the Round-1 of UG Counselling was put on hold due to hearing held on 27.01.2022 in the matter of Gidla Bala Surya Chandra & Ors. Vs. UoI & Ors. before the Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Madras,” the official notice read.

NEET UG counselling 2021: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website — mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘UG Medical Counselling’ tab available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window or tab will open. Scroll down and click on ‘Online Registration’ option.

Step 4: To login, enter your NEET UG roll number and other details

Step 5: Fill in all the required details and upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Interested candidates have time till 12 pm on January 30 to apply for registration for round 1. Seat processing is expected to begin from January 31, 2022 and result is expected on February 1, 2022. Reporting for round 1 is scheduled between February 02, 2022 and 5 pm of February 07, 2022.

Candidates who are already registered need not register again. They can edit their choices by logging in to their account, give consent for unlocking their choices and fill their choices again or edit/ modify them. Those who do not want to edit their locked choices need not do anything as their earlier choices will be valid for seat processing as such for round-1.