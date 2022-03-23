NEET-UG Counselling 2021: Result of mop-up round to be declared today

March 23, 2022 1:15:08 pm
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Under Graduate (NEET UG 2021) mop-up round of counselling today. Candidates who have applied for the mop-up round counselling can visit the official website of MCC i.e mcc.nic.in to check the seat allotment results.
How to check MCC NEET-UG 2021 counselling mop-up round result:
Step 1: Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘NEET-UG 2021 counselling’ option.
Step 3: Under ‘current events’, click on ‘mop-up round UG allotment result’.
Step 4: A PDF will appear. Candidates are advised to check their name/rank and the allotted college.
This year, the NEET-UG 2021 counselling for all India quota (AIQ) seats will be conducted in four rounds instead of two — AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.
Earlier, the MCC had extended the registration deadline for NEET-UG 2021 counselling mop-up round. The registration and payment of the NEET mop-up round were scheduled to close on March 14, but it was later extended to March 16, 2022.
The MCC has also added extra seats for MBBS courses for the mop-up round of counselling this year. The institutes where the seats have been added are Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad; Pt. Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada Odisha; and Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and BDS seats at Govt. Dental College, RIMS, Kadapa.
