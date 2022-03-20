NEET-UG 2021 counselling mop-up round choice filling begins today, check how to apply

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be beginning the choice filling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Under Graduate (NEET UG 2021) from 3 pm today. Candidates have time till 11:55 pm today to fill their choice. Interested candidates can visit the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in — to access the choice locking facility.

Candidates are advised to make sure that all the details they fill in are factually correct, and they have also been recommended to double-check for any spelling errors.

NEET UG counselling 2021 Mop-up round: How to lock choice

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘UG medical counselling’ link.

Step 3: A new page will open up. Scroll to the end to click on ‘online registration’.

Step 4: Enter the registered NEET-UG 2021 roll number, password and security pin to login.

Step 5: Fill in all personal details and educational qualifications. Upload all documents and pay the application fees.

Step 6: Make your choice carefully and then click on submit.

Earlier, the MCC had extended the registration deadline for NEET-UG 2021 counselling mop-up round. The registration and payment of the NEET mop-up round were scheduled to close on March 14, but it was later extended to March 16, 2022.

Before that, the Committee had also added some extra seats in Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad; Pt. Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada Odisha; and at Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and BDS seats at Govt. Dental College, RIMS, Kadapa.