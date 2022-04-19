NEET-UG Counselling 2021: MCC to conduct special stray vacancy round for unfilled seats

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has decided to hold a stray vacancy round for NEET-UG counselling 2021. This special stray vacancy will be conducted online in order to fill vacancy seats so that the all India quota/central institute/central university/AIIMS/JIPMER seats are not wasted. This year, the MCC of DGHS conducted an online stray vacancy round for MBBS Seats. However, 325 MBBS seats still are vacant. The details of the vacant seats are available on the MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

All pre-registered candidates who are not holding any seats are eligible to participate and the committee will not invite any fresh suggestions. However, candidates will have to do fresh choice filling for the special stray vacancy round. andidates participating in the special round will have to furnish an undertaking with respect to the allotment of seats at the time of choice filling on the MCC portal.

All registered candidates irrespective of their category are required to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 50,000 for participation in the special stray vacancy round. “The refundable security deposit of candidates who do not join the seats allotted to them in special stray vacancy round will be forfeited,” read the official notice by the MCC.

Candidates who are not holding any seat either in all India quota or state quota are eligible to participate in special stray vacancy round. Candidates who will be allotted seats in the special stray vacancy round will have to report at the allotted institute and join the seat with their original documents. C