NEET UG Counselling 2018: DMER begins registration, first merit list releasing on June 19

NEET UG Counselling 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 today, on June 4 with Kalpana Kumari (Bihar 12th topper) obtaining the All India Rank 1 in NEET UG 2018 with 99.99 percentile. The exam was conducted on May 6 this year and over 13 lakh candidates had appeared for the same. This year, the cut-off for the general category stands at 50 percent, and 40 percent for other category candidates. MCI will soon start the counselling procedure for 15 per cent All India Quota seats. For the rest of the 85 per cent seats, which fall under state quota, counselling will be conducted separately by the concerned authorities on state level.

Qualified candidates will now have to register for the counselling process online. The provisional merit list will be released on June 19. After that document verification will be done. DMER will then publish the revised merit list. Those who want to study in Maharashtra have to register for the online counselling at the official website of Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), dmer.org.

NEET UG Counselling 2018: How to register

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘NEET UG 2018: Online application form’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your application number/username and password

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Follow the further instructions

30 per cent seats at the disposal of the competent authority shall be reserved for female candidates in all the courses. This reservation shall be for all the categories like SC, ST, VJ, NT-1, NT-2, NT-3, OBC, Common, HA, MKB & DEF.

NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. The exam was conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

