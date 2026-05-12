NEET UG Cancellation: ‘Amrit Kaal has turned into a poison era,’ Opposition slams Centre

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Opposition parties on Tuesday intensified their attack on the Centre after the cancellation of NEET UG 2026 over alleged paper leak irregularities, accusing the authorities of failing to protect the integrity of national examinations.
NEET UG 2026 Cancelled Live Updates
The National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the May 3 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 and announced that the test would be conducted again on a fresh date. The agency also said the CBI would carry out a comprehensive probe into the allegations linked to the exam.
The Indian National Congress (INC) alleged that repeated paper leaks and exam irregularities under the BJP government had “destroyed students’ futures”. In a post on X, the party claimed that nearly 22 lakh students had been affected by the cancellation and accused the government of failing to curb “paper leak mafias”.
Read More | How a WhatsApp message ‘forwarded many times’ led to NEET UG cancellation
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the cancellation indicated “large-scale irregularities” in the exam and accused the BJP government in Rajasthan of suppressing information related to the alleged leak. He said the NTA’s decision to cancel the exam and transfer the probe to the CBI was a step taken in the interest of students.
Tamil Nadu DMK president MK Stalin also criticised the examination system, calling NEET “a scam in itself”. In a post on X, Stalin said repeated irregularities had caused mental distress to lakhs of students and reiterated his demand for scrapping NEET and restoring MBBS admissions based on Class 12 marks.
The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee too targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the cancellation. UP Congress chief Ajay Rai said the government had “shattered the dreams of the youth” and alleged that a government unable to conduct an examination safely had “no right to remain in power”.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Police SOG ADG Vishal Bansal said investigators were probing a “guess paper” allegedly circulated among students weeks before the exam. According to officials, the document contained around 410 questions, some of which are suspected to have matched portions of the NEET paper.