NEET UG Cancellation: ‘Amrit Kaal has turned into a poison era,’ Opposition slams Centre

Opposition parties on Tuesday intensified their attack on the Centre after the cancellation of NEET UG 2026 over alleged paper leak irregularities, accusing the authorities of failing to protect the integrity of national examinations.

NEET UG 2026 Cancelled Live Updates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the May 3 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 and announced that the test would be conducted again on a fresh date. The agency also said the CBI would carry out a comprehensive probe into the allegations linked to the exam.

The Indian National Congress (INC) alleged that repeated paper leaks and exam irregularities under the BJP government had “destroyed students’ futures”. In a post on X, the party claimed that nearly 22 lakh students had been affected by the cancellation and accused the government of failing to curb “paper leak mafias”.