Tuesday, August 23, 2022

What is the process after passing NEET UG 2022 exam?

NEET UG 2022: This year, nearly 18.7 lakh candidates registered for the NEET UG exam, and over 16 lakh medical students appeared for the exam.

NEET UG 2022, NEET UG 2022 admission processNEET UG 2022: In general, a total of three rounds are conducted for NEET 2022 state counselling. (Representative image)

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 by the end of August at neet.nta.nic.in. This year, nearly 18.7 lakh candidates registered for the NEET UG exam, and over 16 lakh medical students appeared for the exam.

Before the result, the NTA will release the provisional answer key, which is likely to be released soon. Candidates will also be given a few days to raise objections/ challenges against the answer key. After that, NTA officials will consider all the objections and release the final answer key and result accordingly. Aspirants who appeared in the test will be able to calculate their estimated scores with the answer keys.

Read |NEET UG 2022 Result Updates: Check last five years' qualifying cut-off

Recommended:: [Check your Admission chances in Govt. & Private MBBS/BDS/AYUSH colleges through NEET Score/Rank] Use – NEET 2022 College Predictor

NEET 2022 admission process to medical colleges

After the NEET UG results, the next crucial step in getting into a desired medical college is through counselling, which is conducted for two quotas; 15 per cent All India Quota and 85 per cent state quota.

  • NEET 2022 AIQ counselling

The counselling for NEET 15 per cent AIQ seats is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in for all government medical and dental colleges, as well as deemed and central universities. It must be noted that candidates from Jammu and Kashmir will not be eligible to participate in the NEET 2022 AIQ counselling 2022. Such candidates should apply through NEET 2022 state quota counselling.

Also read |NEET UG 2022: Know the 'Tie Breaker' rule for same rank candidates

  • NEET 2022 state quota counselling

The counselling for NEET 2022 85 per cent state quota seats will be conducted by the respective state authorities on their websites. In general, a total of three rounds are conducted for NEET 2022 state counselling. Candidates taking part in the NEET 2022 counselling for state quota must meet the domicile eligibility criteria.

Through NEET 2022 admissions, admission to medical, dental, AYUSH and BSc nursing courses is granted.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 12:34:53 pm
‘Innovations during the pandemic will have a positive impact on agriculture’

