scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Advertisement

UG, PG seats to be levelled in next four years: Union Health Minister

Eight years ago, India had only 51,000 seats for MBBS, today the number of seats has increased to 1,02,026. Earlier there were 34,000 PG seats, and now the number has gone up to 64,000, said Health Minister.

Mansukh Mandaviya talks about NEET UG, PGMandaviya was addressing the 13th Annual Conference of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin in Gandhinagar, (Representative image. File)
Listen to this article
UG, PG seats to be levelled in next four years: Union Health Minister
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday announced that he aims to level UG and PG seats in medical education in the coming four years.

“Eight years ago, India had only 51,000 seats for MBBS, today the number of seats has increased to 1,02,026. Earlier there were 34,000 PG seats, and now the number has gone up to 64,000. I have set the target to level UG and PG seats in the next four years so that all our doctors get the opportunity to pursue post graduation,” said the minister.

Also read |‘NEET PG 2023 to be held on March 5, no reason to postpone,’ says Mandaviya

Mandaviya was addressing the 13th Annual Conference of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. He also said that medical colleges can assess for themselves if they will receive approval in the future or not.

“We want our doctors to get the best medical education. Today, all the medical colleges in the country are being managed by the Command and Control Centre. Through AI, we are monitoring every medical college — the number of patients in a day, the infrastructure, number of OPDs, number of operations, we are monitoring everything. Medical colleges themselves can assess whether the number of seats in their college will be increased or not, whether they will get approval or not.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi has done more to ‘satisfy’ basic needs of o...
Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi has done more to ‘satisfy’ basic needs of o...
‘Mangrove Mission’ helps Sundarbans residents fight storms, cyclones and ...
‘Mangrove Mission’ helps Sundarbans residents fight storms, cyclones and ...
Also read |NEET PG postponement, FMGE result to NEET SS criterion change; top medical news this week

Mandaviya also invited healthcare professionals from the Indian diaspora to invest in research and open hospital chains in the country with “assured business.” More than 70 countries will sign hospital-to-hospital, country-to-country and country-to-hospital MoUs at the ‘Heal In India, Heal By India’ expo to be held in April-May this year, he said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-02-2023 at 12:33 IST
Next Story

Behind the Art: Why is Renoir’s ‘Bal du moulin de la Galette’ considered to be one of Impressionism’s most celebrated masterpieces?

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close