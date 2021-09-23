NEET UG: All you need to know about Tamil Nadu medical admission process and cut-off

September 23, 2021 2:01:30 pm
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) conducts the Tamil Nadu medical admission on the basis of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET-UG score. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted NEET 2021 on September 12 in pen and paper-based mode. The results for the undergraduate medical exam will be announced on the official NTA NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in.
On the grounds of the scores obtained by the aspirants in NEET 2021, admission to 8,000 MBBS and 2,873 BDS seats will be granted in Tamil Nadu. Eligible candidates must read further to check the Tamil Nadu medical admission process and cut-off details.
Tamil Nadu medical admission eligibility:
Given below are the basic eligibility criteria for Tamil Nadu medical admission.
- Indian nationals, non-resident of India (NRI) or person of Indian origin (PIO) are eligible to apply for Tamil Nadu medical admission.
- Candidates must belong to the Tamil Nadu domicile.
- Other state candidates living in Tamil Nadu can apply for Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS admission under the open category.
- A student must be a minimum of 17 years as of December 31, 2021.
- Students must have passed class 12 with a minimum of 50 per cent marks for the general category.
- Candidates from SC/ST/OBC and PH category need 40 per cent and 45 per cent marks respectively in the class 12 examination.
- In order to participate in the Tamil Nadu medical admission process, aspirants must appear and qualify for NEET-UG 2021 scoring the minimum required percentile.
- Admission process
It is to be noted that the DME will be responsible for conducting Tamil Nadu medical 2021 admission to 85 per cent state quota seats and 100 per cent seats in private colleges. A total of three rounds of Tamil Nadu NEET counselling will be conducted including a mop-up round for vacant seats. The procedure of Tamil Nadu medical admission is mentioned below.
- The counselling of Tamil Nadu medical admission will be conducted in an online mode at tnhealth.tn.gov.in.
- During counselling, students will be asked to submit their preferences of colleges and courses.
- Based on the choices filled, state merit rank, NEET score, reservation, and other factors, the seats will be granted to eligible candidates.
- Authorities will publish the Tamil Nadu NEET seat allotment list after each round of counselling.
- Students who will be allotted seats will be required to report to the allotted institute for the completion of the admission process.
Tamil Nadu medical admission cut-off:
The cut-off is the last rank and corresponding score at which admission to a particular college is granted. Candidates can check the previous year’s cut-off of Tamil Nadu medical and dental admission of the top 10 colleges from the table mentioned below.
Tamil Nadu cut-off for MBBS:
|College Name
|OBC
|Open
|Rank
|Rank
|Christian Medical College, Vellore (Institutional Quota)
|–
|2080
|Christian Medical College, Vellore ( General )
|–
|213
|Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|696
|480
|ESIC Medical College and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Chennai
|1890
|997
|KMCH Institute of Health Sciences and Research, Coimbatore
|2499
|2202
|3859
|–
|Madha Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai
|3955
|11805
|–
|Madras Medical College, Chennai
|188
|93
|Indira Medical College and Hospital, Thiruvallur
|4694
|2592
|5913
|–
|Government Vellore Medical College, Vellore
|1514
|999
|Government Villupuram Medical College, Villupuram
|1689
|798
Tamil Nadu cut-off for dental colleges
|College Name
|OBC
|Open Community
|Rank
|Rank
|Adhiparasakthi Dental College and Hospital, Kancheepuram
|18084
|11192
|13777
|–
|Asan Memorial Dental College and Hospital, Kancheepuram
|21058
|–
|13553
|–
|Best Dental Science College, Madurai
|19239
|13576
|–
|Chettinad Dental College and Research Institute, Kancheepuram
|9473
|6267
|14204
|–
|CSI College of Dental Science and Research, Madurai
|8484
|4876
|14260
|–
|JKK Nattraja Dental College and Hospital, Komarapalayam
|14523
|9937
|Karpaga Vinayaga Institute of Dental Sciences, Kancheepuram
|14863
|9914
|14185
|–
|KSR Institute of Dental Science and Research, Tiruchengode
|16601
|4414
|12698
|–
|Madha Dental College and Hospital, Kundrathur
|20881
|–
|13874
|–
|Priyadarshini Dental College and Hospital, Pandur
|22238
|–
|11726
|–
