NEET UG admissions 2019: Mop-up registrations today, here’s how to apply, documents needed

NEET UG admissions 2019: The last chance for candidates seeking admission in undergraduate courses in medicine and dental science – (MBBS and BDS) as the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration for NEET mop-up round today – August 13. Interested candidates, who have cleared NEET UG result 2019 can register at mcc.nic.in. The registration will be closed on August 15.

Advertising

After registration candidates will be given a chance to chose which college they wish to take admission in and based on marks obtained and preference, seats will be allotted. While the choice filling will be allowed from 10 am to 5 pm on August 16, the seat allocation result will be displayed on August 19.

Read| Could not clear NEET? Here are alternative courses you can apply at

Candidates who make it to the list will have to report at the allotted university of college with original documents from August 20 to 26; failing which candidature will be cancelled.

Advertising

NEET UG admissions 2019: Documents needed

– Copy of downloaded NEET admit card

– NEET 2019 mark sheet

– Nationality certificate/valid passport or school leaving certificate of HSC/ class 12 indicating the nationality of the candidate as “Indian”

– Latest education certificates

READ | Nalin Khandelwal secures AIR 1 with 701 marks

– Permanent/provisional registration certificate of Maharashtra Medical Council or other State Medical Councils in India/MCI

– Medical fitness certificate

— Copy of receipt of online fee payment

NEET UG admissions 2019: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘new registration’

Step 3: Fill details, verify using email id or phone number

Step 4: Fill the form, make choices

Step 5: Make payment

In Pictures| Top medical colleges to apply at

The non-reporting and non-joining vacant seats will be transferred to the deemed/central universities/ESIC for mop-up on August 27, as per the schedule.

The counselling process for over 7 lakh candidates who qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 began in June. The qualifying criteria for this category are 50th percentile or 701 to 134 marks. For reserved category candidates, the eligibility criterion is to secure 40 percentile of the total marks which comes to 133 to 107 marks.