NEET-UG 2027 in 1,000 centres over 5-6 days, ‘top to bottom’ NTA revamp

These proposals by the Ministry of Education come in the wake of the paper leak that led to this year's NEET-UG being held again, after the first exam on May 3, in which around 22 lakh candidates appeared, was cancelled, triggering outrage, protests and a CBI probe. (Source: File)

The NEET-UG for admission to undergraduate medical education will from next year be a computer-based test conducted across five-six days at around 1,000 centres in 500 cities, mainly government institutions such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, with around 5 lakh candidates to be accommodated each day, The Indian Express has learnt.

The Government is also set to overhaul the National Testing Agency (NTA), the nodal autonomous body that conducts NEET-UG apart from other entrance tests to higher educational institutions — a revamp that will cover the agency’s organisation, infrastructure, technology and processes, sources told this newspaper.

“We are going to change the entire organisation of the NTA, from top to bottom,” sources said, adding that the exercise is expected to be completed before October. There are around 150 posts sanctioned in the NTA.