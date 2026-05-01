NEET UG 2026: What did NTA say about NEET dress code, things to carry

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 3 will conduct the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Undergraduate 2026 (NEET UG 2026). Apart from taking the NEET UG hall ticket to the exam centre, NTA has released a set of guidelines, including the dress code. NEET UG 2026 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on Sunday.

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Candidates are allowed to bring only a few items to the exam hall. This year too, over two million medical aspirants are expected to appear for NEET UG.

NEET UG 2026 dress code

The candidates are instructed to follow the following dress code while appearing for NEET UG 2026