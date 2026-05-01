NEET UG 2026: What did NTA say about NEET dress code, things to carry

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NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 3 will conduct the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Undergraduate 2026 (NEET UG 2026). Apart from taking the NEET UG hall ticket to the exam centre, NTA has released a set of guidelines, including the dress code. NEET UG 2026 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on Sunday.
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Candidates are allowed to bring only a few items to the exam hall. This year too, over two million medical aspirants are expected to appear for NEET UG.
The candidates are instructed to follow the following dress code while appearing for NEET UG 2026
– Heavy clothes and long sleeves are not permitted
– Shoes are not permitted. Slippers and sandals with low heels are permitted
The candidates wearing articles or objects of faith – customary, cultural or religious should report at the examination centre early so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination, NTA said.
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– Carry water bottle
– Wear simple attire
– Cooperate with examination staff
– Avoid heavy accessories
– Avoid high heels. Wear slippers or low heels
– Do not report late
Full sleeves and woolens are allowed only if needed, and those wearing such attire will have to report in advance.
NEET UG 2026 is on 03 May 2026.
Follow the dress code and carry only permitted items for a smooth entry.
Report early and stay calm on exam day.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #NEETUG2026 #ExamDayGuidelines pic.twitter.com/ooNgaTm7zW
— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 30, 2026
The Agency also added that if upon screening, it is discovered that any candidate is actually carrying a suspected device within such item of faith, the candidate may be asked not to take it into the examination hall.
Candidates are not allowed to carry these items to the NEET exam hall:
– Instruments
– Geometry or pencil box
– Handbag or purse
– Any kind of paper, stationery or textual material either printed or written
– Eatables either loose or packed. Candidates suffering from diabetes are allowed to carry to the exam hall eatables with prior intimation like sugar tablets and fruits – banana, apple or orange and transparent water bottles. However, they will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolates, candies or sandwiches.
– Water
– Mobile phone, earphone, microphone, pager, calculator, docu pen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder, electronic watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets or devices
– NEET UG admit Card along with passport size photograph affixed on it
– One passport-size photograph is to be affixed on the attendance sheet
– Valid original identity proof
– PwBD certificate, if applicable
– One postcard size (4”X6”) colour photograph with white background should be pasted on the proforma downloaded with the admit card and should be handed over to the invigilator at the exam centre.
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NEET UG hall tickets can be accessed from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. The medical aspirants must paste their latest postcard-sized colour photograph on the NEET UG admit card before reaching the exam centre. The NEET 2026 UG hall ticket also has an attached self-declaration form.
Of the total candidates registering for the NEET UG 2026, about 99.2 per cent have been allotted their first choice of exam cities, NTA data reveals.