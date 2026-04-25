NEET UG 2026: ‘Take risks in your final mock tests,’ says topper

“Take risks in mock tests, learn from them, and don’t carry that confusion into the final exam.” — This is one of the key last-week strategies shared by Mohamed Rehan, a NEET top scorer who cleared the national-level entrance last year and is now pursuing MBBS at Government Medical College, Dindigul, Tamil Nadu.

According to him, the final stretch before the exam is less about learning new concepts and more about sharpening decision-making, especially when dealing with tricky or uncertain questions.

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With NEET UG 2026 scheduled for May 3, and barely a week left for an estimated 20 lakh aspirants, the focus now shifts to revision, time management, and dealing with exam temperament. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Rehan, 19, from Chennai, reflects on what helped him navigate the final days before the exam — from handling second-guessing in mocks to staying composed during a difficult paper.

Key to last-mile revision: ‘Compress, don’t expand.’

Rehan says his revision strategy evolved significantly closer to the exam. Instead of going deeper into new material, he focused on simplifying what he had already studied. “I made notes and gradually compressed each chapter into short points, formulas, or key ideas for quick revision,” he shares.

This approach allowed for faster recall during the NEET UG and ensured that he could revise the entire syllabus multiple times. The emphasis, he adds, should be on clarity and retention rather than volume in the final week.

Mock tests: Where to take risks — and where not to

One of the most common dilemmas aspirants face is whether to attempt questions they are unsure about. Rehan’s approach changed as the exam drew closer. “When it came to taking a risk or leaving it, I usually left it. But in the final days, I took the risk, considering these are just mock exams,” he says.

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The idea, he explains, was to use mocks as a learning tool. “Learning from them, regardless of whether the answer is right or wrong, is important. At the end of the day, we must learn from the question we missed,” he adds.

However, this strategy does not translate directly to the actual exam, where avoiding unnecessary negative marking becomes critical. The distinction between mock behaviour and exam-day discipline, he suggests, is key.

Time management: Spotting and skipping ‘time traps’

Rehan emphasises that efficient time management can significantly improve scores, particularly in a paper like NEET, where each question carries equal weight. His strategy was to quickly scan the paper and prioritise easier questions.

“I usually skimmed through the entire paper. There would definitely be questions that you can answer on the spot, so answer them first,” he says. He explains that saving time on easier questions creates a buffer for tougher ones later.

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“If you take five seconds to answer an easy question, you can use the remaining time on another question. This saves much more time overall,” he says, adding that such an approach ensures better utilisation of the limited exam duration.

On handling challenging sections

While Biology was relatively easier for him due to strong memory retention, Physics posed challenges. “Physics was difficult because of conceptual gaps,” he says. To overcome this, he relied on repeated practice. “I kept solving the same type of problems and strengthened my fundamentals,” he explains.

Even in the early stages of preparation, the vast syllabus felt overwhelming. He tackled this by following a structured order — Biology, then Chemistry, followed by Physics, while focusing largely on consistency over intensity.

Important do’s and dont’s on NEET 2026 exam day

During both mocks and the actual exam, Rehan followed a personal rule — secure easy marks first. “I attempted easy and less time-consuming questions first. Difficult and time-draining questions were kept for the end,” he says.

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This ensured that he did not lose marks on questions he already knew while getting stuck on a few challenging ones. The same strategy, he notes, is especially important in the final week when aspirants tend to overthink their approach.

Rehan’s experience during NEET last year was not without stress. Reflecting on the exam hall situation, he says, “To be honest, I kept on spiralling the whole exam.” However, prior exposure to similar conditions during mock tests helped him manage the situation.

“I tried resetting myself, drank some water, and started doing questions. As you continue, you get a small bit of confidence,” he says. He adds that this gradual build-up of confidence can help sustain performance through the paper.

His advice to aspirants is to avoid panic and focus only on what they know. “Do not let yourself down during the exam. Answer only what you know to avoid unnecessary negatives,” he says.

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Managing stress in the final week

With the exam approaching, stress levels tend to peak. Rehan suggests keeping coping mechanisms simple and practical. “Take short breaks or naps, go for walks or talk to family, eat something, and relax,” he says, adding that studying under stress often reduces productivity.

Interestingly, he chose to completely avoid social media during his preparation. “It caused unnecessary distractions,” he says. Instead, he relied on structured study routines and limited leisure activities to stay focused.

Studied for 14-15 hours a day, but consistency comes above perfection

Rehan studied for around 14 to 15 hours a day, adjusting based on his capacity and stress levels. His preparation began in Class 11 through an integrated coaching programme at his school, which helped him balance academics and entrance exam preparation.

His key takeaway for aspirants remains straightforward: “Keep going, work hard, trust yourself and stay consistent, even on bad days.”

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Currently pursuing MBBS at Government Medical College, Dindigul, Rehan says he is still adapting to the course and will decide on his specialisation later. When it came to choosing a college, he prioritised NMC recognition, patient load, and clinical exposure — factors he believes are crucial for medical training.