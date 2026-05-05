NEET UG delayed till 10 pm in Jharkhand’s Palamu after Hindi candidates given English papers

Local officials reached the centre after being informed. With the exam delayed, they contacted the National Testing Agency (NTA) control room to resolve the issue. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ representative)

The NEET UG exam in Jharkhand’s Palamu district was delayed Sunday after candidates who had opted for Hindi were given English question papers at a centre in Medininagar. The test eventually continued till around 10 pm.

Scheduled from 2 pm to about 5–5:20 pm, the exam was disrupted at Yodh Singh Namdhari Mahila College, one of four centres in the district.

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Candidates said the issue surfaced after question paper packets were opened and distributed. Several students who had opted for Hindi medium said they received the paper in English, making it difficult to understand the questions, triggering protests inside the hall.