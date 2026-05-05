NEET UG delayed till 10 pm in Jharkhand’s Palamu after Hindi candidates given English papers

Local officials reached the centre after being informed. With the exam delayed, they contacted the National Testing Agency (NTA) control room to resolve the issue. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ representative)
The NEET UG exam in Jharkhand’s Palamu district was delayed Sunday after candidates who had opted for Hindi were given English question papers at a centre in Medininagar. The test eventually continued till around 10 pm.
Scheduled from 2 pm to about 5–5:20 pm, the exam was disrupted at Yodh Singh Namdhari Mahila College, one of four centres in the district.
Candidates said the issue surfaced after question paper packets were opened and distributed. Several students who had opted for Hindi medium said they received the paper in English, making it difficult to understand the questions, triggering protests inside the hall.
Local officials reached the centre after being informed. With the exam delayed, they contacted the National Testing Agency (NTA) control room to resolve the issue.
Following NTA instructions, the correct Hindi question papers were arranged and distributed. The exam resumed after 6 pm and continued till around 10 pm.
Palamu Sub-Divisional Officer Sulochana Meena told The Indian Express that 45 of around 360 candidates at the centre were affected.
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“Snacks were served twice to the affected students, and dinner packets were also provided. Arrangements for buses and cars were made to drop the students home…due to some technical errors, the paper in another language was distributed,” she said.
She, however, declined to specify the source of the technical error, stating the matter is being handled by NTA. “Since the NTA is examining the issue, I cannot tell what were the technical glitches during the exam. We have to wait for that,” the SDO added.
She said while NEET UG exams were held at four centres in Palamu, the issue was reported only at the Mahila College centre, adding that an inquiry had been ordered.
Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens.
Expertise & Background
Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities.
Academic Foundation
He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy.
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