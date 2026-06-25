NEET UG 2026 re-exam answer keys out, scanned OMRs soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET) UG 2026 today, on June 25, 2026. Candidates can visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, to access and download it.

Candidates who spot any errors or discrepancies in the answer key will have the opportunity to raise objections during a limited objection window. However, each challenge will require a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200.

All objections received will be reviewed by NTA-appointed subject matter experts. Should any challenge prove valid, the answer key will be updated accordingly, and the correction will reflect across all candidates’ responses. The final result will then be based on this revised key. Candidates, however, will not be individually notified about whether their objection was accepted or rejected.