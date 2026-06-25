NEET UG 2026 re-exam answer keys out, scanned OMRs soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET) UG 2026 today, on June 25, 2026. Candidates can visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, to access and download it.
Candidates who spot any errors or discrepancies in the answer key will have the opportunity to raise objections during a limited objection window. However, each challenge will require a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200.
All objections received will be reviewed by NTA-appointed subject matter experts. Should any challenge prove valid, the answer key will be updated accordingly, and the correction will reflect across all candidates’ responses. The final result will then be based on this revised key. Candidates, however, will not be individually notified about whether their objection was accepted or rejected.
Once finalised, the answer key will be considered conclusive and binding, with no scope for further challenges. It will be published on the NTA’s official website a few days before the result declaration.
NEET UG 2026 was held on May 3 in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5 pm, lasting three hours. The paper comprised 180 questions spanning physics, chemistry, and biology – with physics and chemistry accounting for 45 questions each and biology (botany and zoology) covering 90 questions. Each correct answer carried four marks, while every incorrect response attracted a penalty of one mark. Unattempted questions carried no marks. The exam was held across 552 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.
In 2025, Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan claimed the top rank in NEET UG by achieving a percentile score of 99.9999547.