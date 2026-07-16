NEET UG 2026 result declared: 11.21 lakh qualify, over 58% successful candidates are women

NTA is going to release the NEET UG 2026 result shortly. (image: ai generated)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-examination on July 16, with 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and allied undergraduate programmes. Eligible candidates can access and download their respective results from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2026 Live

Nearly 20 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination, which was conducted on June 21 across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The entrance test was held in 13 languages.

According to the NTA, more than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are women. Women also recorded a higher qualification rate than men, with 56.8 per cent of female candidates who appeared clearing the exam compared to 55.1 per cent among male candidates.