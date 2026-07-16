NEET UG 2026 result declared: 11.21 lakh qualify, over 58% successful candidates are women

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-examination on July 16, with 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and allied undergraduate programmes. Eligible candidates can access and download their respective results from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
Nearly 20 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination, which was conducted on June 21 across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The entrance test was held in 13 languages.
According to the NTA, more than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are women. Women also recorded a higher qualification rate than men, with 56.8 per cent of female candidates who appeared clearing the exam compared to 55.1 per cent among male candidates.
This year, 138 candidates scored above 690 marks out of 720. More than 93 per cent of these top scorers were appearing for NEET for the first time, while 99 per cent were between 17 and 19 years of age.
The highest score of 715 out of 720 was jointly secured by Aryan Gupta from Punjab and Panshul Bansal from Haryana.
A total of 19 candidates scored above 700 marks, while 1,492 candidates scored 650 and above. Over 10,160 candidates scored at least 600 marks and 90,780 candidates secured 500 marks or more.
Qualified candidates emerged from all 36 States and Union Territories. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of qualified candidates at over 1.7 lakh, while Lakshadweep had 43 successful candidates.
Among the state toppers are Jigmet Yangchan Lamo from Ladakh (530 marks), Dhruv Tripathi from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (606 marks) and Fahmida Anees from Lakshadweep (573 marks). Seventeen state toppers scored 700 marks or above, while 26 crossed the 690-mark threshold.
The top 138 rankers belong to 66 cities across the country, while the top 17 candidates scoring above 705 marks are from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.
Among the category-wise qualified candidates, 5.12 lakh belong to the OBC-NCL category, followed by 2.91 lakh from the General category, 1.59 lakh Scheduled Caste candidates, 95,026 Gen-EWS candidates and 63,716 Scheduled Tribe candidates. Additionally, 3,666 Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and 303 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates qualified.
The NTA said it completed the result process through a re-engineered evaluation timeline that allowed multiple stages to run in parallel. The provisional answer key was released on June 25, followed by the answer key challenge window from June 25 to 28. Candidates were able to view their scanned OMR sheets and recorded responses between July 13 and 15, before the final answer key and results were announced on July 16.
The agency reiterated that its role is limited to conducting the examination, declaring results based on eligibility criteria prescribed by the National Medical Commission (NMC), and issuing All India Ranks. The counselling process for the 15 per cent All India Quota seats in MBBS and BDS will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), while respective state authorities will handle state quota admissions.
The NTA also cautioned candidates against fraudulent calls, messages or websites promising admissions, seat blocking or score improvements, advising them to rely only on official counselling portals.
How to check NEET UG 2026 result?
Follow these steps to access the NEET UG 2026 result:
Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Log in on the site using the personal credentials
Step 3: Click on the “NEET UG 2026 result” link available on the homepage
Step 4: A new window will open displaying the result
Step 5: Download and save for future reference
Last year, in 2025, Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan secured AIR 1 by scoring 99.9999547. Followed by Utkarsh Awadhiya from Madhya Pradesh who scored 99.9999095. Notably, four students from Rajasthan have made it to the Top 20 ranks in NEET 2025. A total of 22.09 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, out of which 12.37 lakh qualified. Among the States, the highest number of candidates who qualified were from Uttar Pradesh (1,70,684), followed by Maharashtra (1,25,727), Rajasthan (1,19,865), Karnataka (83,582) and Bihar (80,954).