‘We are 100% confident’: NTA’s chief assures fairness, refutes NEET UG 2026 paper leak claims

Aspirants search their roll number for seats allotted to them before entering an examination center to appear for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam at the center, in Patna on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination was conducted without any untoward incident on Sunday, assured the National Testing Agency Director General Abhishek Singh. The agency had received no complaints of a question paper leak and was 100 per cent confident about the integrity of the process.

NEET UG 2026 Paper Analysis

More than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG re-examination across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad. The exam was held in 13 languages under what the NTA described as unprecedented security arrangements, drawing on support from state governments, central ministries and nearly seven lakh personnel deployed across the country.

Everything went well

Asked whether the examination had gone off without a hitch, Singh said the agency had received positive reports from across the country. “So far, from what we have heard, everything went well. We have received good reports. A lot of state governments and government departments extended full support, and we were able to conduct the exam with full security as well as convenience for the students,” he said.