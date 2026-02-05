NEET UG 2026 Registration Date Live Updates: When will NTA release notification, start application?

NEET UG 2026 application will start at neet.nta.nic.in (representative image)

NEET UG 2026 Registration Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce an update on when the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) notification for 2026 exam will start. The official website of NEET UG 2026 is neet.nta.nic.in. Last year, NTA started accepting NEET UG applications from February 7 and conducted the exam on the first Sunday of May.

Earlier, on January 5, the NTA NEET website had issued a notice asking candidates to update their Aadhaar details. NTA, while asking the candidates to update the Aadhar details, said that updated credentials are recommended for ease of verification, the registration process and to enhance the integrity of the examination process. On January 10, the official website uploaded the NEET UG syllabus.

Story continues below this ad For more news on NEET UG application, exam pattern, syllabus and more, the candidates can check education.indianexpress.com. In 2025, NEET UG was held on May 4. In 2024 and 2023, NEET UG was conducted on May 5 and May 7, respectively. Live Updates Feb 5, 2026 03:18 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Registration Date Live Updates: Is NEET UG syllabus out? Yes. The NEET UG syllabus is out. The NTA website on NEET UG – neet.nta.nic.in – on January 10 uploaded the syllabus of the medical entrance test. The syllabus for NEET UG 2026 had earlier been notified by the National Medical Commission (NMC) via Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB). Feb 5, 2026 02:49 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Registration Date Live Updates: What is the NEET UG official website? The NEET UG official website is neet.nta.nic.in. Updates on NEET UG will also be made available on the NTA website - nta.ac.in. NEET UG application start date (Express photo by Amit Mehra/ representative) Aspirants intending to take the NEET UG 2026 are advised to regularly check the official NTA website – nta.ac.in and the NEET UG portal – neet.nta.nic.in for further updates, detailed instructions, and notices regarding NEET UG 2026. NEET UG is the single national-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses, including MBBS, BDS and other allied programmes, across medical colleges in India.

