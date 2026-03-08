NEET UG 2026 Registration Ends Today at 9 PM: Know how to apply, instructions to upload image & more

NEET UG 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today close the registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2026. As per the official schedule, candidates can submit the application form till today (March 8, 2026) till 9 pm, while the last date to pay the application fee is March 8, 2026 (11:50 pm) through the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.
After the registration window closes, the agency will initiate the next stages of the examination process, including the application correction window, city intimation slip release, and admit card issuance for registered candidates.
The Agency will open the application correction window from March 10 to March 12, allowing applicants to edit permitted fields and rectify any errors made during the registration process.
To register for the NEET exam, please follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the active link for NEET 2026 registration titled “New Candidate Registrations.”
Step 3. Carefully read all the instructions related to NEET 2026 registration provided on the page.
Step 4. Fill in all the required details and create a password.
Step 5. Upon completing the registration process, you will receive a unique application number for future logins.
Step 6. If you have already registered or have an existing account, you can log in on the official website using your application number and password.
Step 7. Please note that you cannot edit pre-filled fields (information automatically filled from your registration).
Step 8. Enter all the requested personal, academic, and additional information in the NEET 2026 registration form. Check all your details before submitting the form.
Step 9. Upload all required documents in the format specified by the NTA.
Step 10. Pay the NEET 2026 registration fee using the prescribed payment method. The deadline for fee submission is March 8, 2026, by 11:50 PM.
Step 11. Once everything is complete, click on “Submit.” Your NEET UG application form for 2026 will then be submitted.
Apart from photographs and signature images, candidates must keep certain documents ready before starting the application process.
–Class 10 certificate or marksheet (for date of birth verification)
–Class 12 details or appearing certificate
–Valid photo identity proof such as Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID, or driving licence
–Category certificate (for SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS candidates, if applicable)
–PwBD certificate (for candidates claiming disability quota)
–Permanent and correspondence address details
–Scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format
Do not try to submit the duplicate or the same form multiple times as it can lead to the cancellation of NEET 2026 Registration. Download the NEET UG 2026 form for any future references.