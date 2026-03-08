NEET UG 2026 Registration Ends Today at 9 PM: Know how to apply, instructions to upload image & more

ALSO READ| NEET UG 2026 Application: Common mistakes to avoid while applying on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2026 Registration: How to apply

To register for the NEET exam, please follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the active link for NEET 2026 registration titled “New Candidate Registrations.”

Step 3. Carefully read all the instructions related to NEET 2026 registration provided on the page.

Step 4. Fill in all the required details and create a password.

Step 5. Upon completing the registration process, you will receive a unique application number for future logins.

Step 6. If you have already registered or have an existing account, you can log in on the official website using your application number and password.

Step 7. Please note that you cannot edit pre-filled fields (information automatically filled from your registration).

Step 8. Enter all the requested personal, academic, and additional information in the NEET 2026 registration form. Check all your details before submitting the form.

Step 9. Upload all required documents in the format specified by the NTA.

Step 10. Pay the NEET 2026 registration fee using the prescribed payment method. The deadline for fee submission is March 8, 2026, by 11:50 PM.

Step 11. Once everything is complete, click on “Submit.” Your NEET UG application form for 2026 will then be submitted.