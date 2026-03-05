NEET UG 2026 Registration Ends Soon: Instructions to upload image, important deadlines and more

NEET UG 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2026. As per the official schedule, candidates can submit the application form till March 8, 2026 (9 pm), while the last date to pay the application fee is March 8, 2026 (11:50 pm) through the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

After the registration window closes, the agency will initiate the next stages of the examination process, including the application correction window, city intimation slip release, and admit card issuance for registered candidates.

NEET UG 2026: Important dates

Event Date Registration begins February 8, 2026 Last date to submit application form March 8, 2026 (till 9 pm) Last date for fee payment March 8, 2026 (till 11:50 pm) Correction window March 10 – March 12, 2026 Exam city intimation slip To be announced Admit card release To be announced NEET UG 2026 exam date May 3, 2026 Exam timing 2 pm – 5 pm

The NTA has also instructed candidates to carefully follow the guidelines issued for filling personal details and uploading required documents on the candidate portal available at the official NEET website. Incorrect uploads or non-compliance with the prescribed format may lead to rejection of the application.