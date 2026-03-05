NEET UG 2026 Registration Ends Soon: Instructions to upload image, important deadlines and more

NEET UG 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2026. As per the official schedule, candidates can submit the application form till March 8, 2026 (9 pm), while the last date to pay the application fee is March 8, 2026 (11:50 pm) through the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.
After the registration window closes, the agency will initiate the next stages of the examination process, including the application correction window, city intimation slip release, and admit card issuance for registered candidates.
|Event
|Date
|Registration begins
|February 8, 2026
|Last date to submit application form
|March 8, 2026 (till 9 pm)
|Last date for fee payment
|March 8, 2026 (till 11:50 pm)
|Correction window
|March 10 – March 12, 2026
|Exam city intimation slip
|To be announced
|Admit card release
|To be announced
|NEET UG 2026 exam date
|May 3, 2026
|Exam timing
|2 pm – 5 pm
The NTA has also instructed candidates to carefully follow the guidelines issued for filling personal details and uploading required documents on the candidate portal available at the official NEET website. Incorrect uploads or non-compliance with the prescribed format may lead to rejection of the application.
Below are the key instructions issued by the testing agency for uploading images and documents.
Candidates must upload their passport-size photograph in the prescribed format while completing the application form.
–The photograph must be recent and in colour with a clear white or light background.
–The candidate’s face should be clearly visible, without shadows or filters.
–The image should be in JPG/JPEG format.
–The file size should typically be between 10 KB and 200 KB.
–The photograph should display the candidate’s full face with ears visible.
–Avoid wearing caps, sunglasses, or heavy accessories that may obscure facial features.
–The photograph should not be blurred, pixelated, or scanned from an old image.
Applicants are also required to upload a scanned image of their signature during the application process.
–The signature must be done with black ink on white paper.
–Only the candidate’s signature should appear in the image, without extra marks or text.
–The scanned image should be in JPG/JPEG format.
–The file size should generally be between 4 KB and 30 KB.
–The signature must be clear and legible, as it will be verified during later stages of the examination process.
–Applicants should ensure the signature matches the one used on official documents and exam attendance sheets.
Apart from photographs and signature images, candidates must keep certain documents ready before starting the application process.
–Class 10 certificate or marksheet (for date of birth verification)
–Class 12 details or appearing certificate
–Valid photo identity proof such as Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID, or driving licence
–Category certificate (for SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS candidates, if applicable)
–PwBD certificate (for candidates claiming disability quota)
–Permanent and correspondence address details
–Scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format
Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details before final submission of the application form. Once the registration window closes on March 8, the NTA will open the application correction window from March 10 to March 12, allowing applicants to edit permitted fields and rectify any errors made during the registration process.