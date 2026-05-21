NEET UG 2026 refund process begins today, NTA asks candidates to update bank account details

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today, May 21, open the online module for submitting bank account details to claim a refund of the NEET UG 2026 examination fee. Candidates appearing for the re-examination of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 will not be required to pay any additional fee for the fresh exam, the agency said in an official notice earlier.
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NTA has allowed candidates to change their preferred exam city due to relocation or a change in their present address. The official website will be keeping the link active to update the city centre till May 21, 2026, up to 11:50 pm. The agency also informed candidates that the examination centre allotted for the re-exam may differ from the earlier centre since allotment will depend on the updated city choices and availability of centres.