NEET UG 2026 refund process begins today, NTA asks candidates to update bank account details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today, May 21, open the online module for submitting bank account details to claim a refund of the NEET UG 2026 examination fee. Candidates appearing for the re-examination of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 will not be required to pay any additional fee for the fresh exam, the agency said in an official notice earlier.

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As part of the refund process, NTA will activate a dedicated portal at neet.nta.nic.in – through which candidates can provide their valid bank account information for reimbursement of the examination fee paid earlier. Once the module is live, students will have to log in and submit the required banking details to receive the refund.

The re-examination is being conducted after the cancellation of the earlier NEET UG 2026 exam held on May 3 amid allegations of a paper leak and other irregularities. Over 22 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the re-test, which will be held in pen-and-paper mode on June 21 from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

In its FAQ document, the NTA clarified that the medium of examination chosen during the original application process cannot be changed at this stage.

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Present address and exam-city preference update window

NTA has allowed candidates to change their preferred exam city due to relocation or a change in their present address. The official website will be keeping the link active to update the city centre till May 21, 2026, up to 11:50 pm. The agency also informed candidates that the examination centre allotted for the re-exam may differ from the earlier centre since allotment will depend on the updated city choices and availability of centres.