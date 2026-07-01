NEET UG 2026 refund claim window extended till July 7: What applicants should know

Candidates seeking a refund of the NEET UG 2026 examination fee now have additional time to confirm or update their bank account details with the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to the latest notice, the refund portal will now remain open till July 7, 2026, 11:50 pm. The extension, according to NTA, has been granted to ensure that all eligible candidates are able to receive their refunds without inconvenience.
The facility is available for all candidates who appeared in the cancelled NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3, 2026. Through the dedicated portal, applicants can view, confirm, correct or update their bank account details. The NTA has advised candidates to carefully verify their account number, IFSC code and other banking information before submitting the details, as refunds will be credited directly to the verified account furnished on the portal.
Why has the window been extended?
The NTA said it had earlier asked candidates to furnish their bank account details so that the examination fee refund could be processed. Later, after receiving representations from candidates regarding incorrect bank account numbers and IFSC codes, the agency reopened the correction facility on June 25.
Now, to ensure that no eligible candidate misses out on the refund, the NTA has extended the facility till July 7, 2026 (11:50 pm), allowing all candidates to view, confirm, correct or update their bank account details.
What should candidates do?
Candidates can log in to the official NEET UG 2026 registration portal using their application credentials and complete the two-factor authentication process. They can then access the ‘Bank Account Details Confirmation/Updation’ link to submit or modify their bank account details.
The NTA has also said that candidates may upload a cancelled cheque, if they wish, to help ensure the accuracy of their bank account information. Once the details are submitted after two-factor authentication, they will be treated as final.
What happens next?
The refund process is being carried out after the NTA decided to return the examination fee paid for the cancelled NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3. Refunds will be credited directly to the bank account details submitted by candidates through the portal.
Meanwhile, the admission process remains linked to the outcome of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination conducted on June 21. The NTA has already released the provisional answer key and invited objections from candidates. The final answer key will be prepared after subject experts examine the challenges received, following which the re-examination results will be declared.