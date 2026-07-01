NEET UG 2026 refund claim window extended till July 7: What applicants should know

The NTA has stated that no further opportunity will be provided after the deadline. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/ representative)

Candidates seeking a refund of the NEET UG 2026 examination fee now have additional time to confirm or update their bank account details with the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to the latest notice, the refund portal will now remain open till July 7, 2026, 11:50 pm. The extension, according to NTA, has been granted to ensure that all eligible candidates are able to receive their refunds without inconvenience.

The facility is available for all candidates who appeared in the cancelled NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3, 2026. Through the dedicated portal, applicants can view, confirm, correct or update their bank account details. The NTA has advised candidates to carefully verify their account number, IFSC code and other banking information before submitting the details, as refunds will be credited directly to the verified account furnished on the portal.