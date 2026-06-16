NEET UG 2026: NTA launches live portal to stop paper leak rumours ahead of June 21 re-exam

In less than a week before the conduct of the NEET UG 2026, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday launched a dedicated public grievance portal for aspirants and stakeholders to report suspicious activities, including fake websites, fraudulent claims of question paper leaks, and individuals impersonating NTA officials.

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In a message issued to students, the agency urged aspirants not to fall prey to rumours or misinformation surrounding the medical entrance examination. “No one, repeat, no one has access to the question paper before the exam,” the NTA said, asking candidates to immediately report any suspicious offers or claims through the newly launched platform.

The reporting portal, available at innovateindia.mygov.in/neet-ug-2026.

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Complaints can be lodged regarding fake websites, social media posts claiming access to question papers, impersonation of officials, or any other activity that may compromise the integrity of the examination process. The agency said information received through the portal would be examined by the concerned authorities.

Don't let rumours decide your NEET (UG) 2026 journey. No one, repeat, no one has access to the question paper before the exam. If you spot a fake website, a "leaked paper" offer, or someone posing as an NTA official, report it. We've got your back. Report now:… pic.twitter.com/oUQSLKknI2 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 15, 2026

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Monday reviewed the preparedness of states and Union Territories for the upcoming NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination, scheduled to be held on June 21.

Chairing a high-level meeting attended by senior officials from multiple government departments and agencies, Mohan assessed arrangements with a focus on student convenience, security measures and maintaining the integrity of the examination process, according to an official statement.

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The Home Secretary directed officials to ensure strict adherence to security protocols and emphasised that the examination should be conducted in a flawless manner. The meeting was attended by the chairman of the Railway Board, secretaries of the Departments of School Education and Literacy, Higher Education and Posts, directors general of the CRPF, CISF, BCAS and NTA, along with senior officers from the Ministries of Defence and Health and Family Welfare.

States and Union Territories were also requested to facilitate smooth travel for candidates appearing in the re-test. The Railway Board assured full cooperation in supporting student movement, the statement said.

The NEET (UG) 2026 examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses was conducted on May 3 and subsequently cancelled after allegations of irregularities surfaced. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has since arrested paper setters, translators and middlemen accused of passing examination material to candidates in exchange for large sums of money.

(With inputs from agencies)