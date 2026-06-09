NEET UG re-test: ‘Zero error in exam, timely results,’ assures Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday assured NEET UG candidates that the upcoming re-examination will be conducted without any errors and that results will be declared on time to minimise disruption to the academic calendar. Speaking to the media after reviewing preparations for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination at the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters, Pradhan said the government has put in place extensive measures to ensure a transparent and secure examination process.

“We will bring out the exam results at the right time so that the learning time loss is not too much. I would like to reassure the students — you all should focus on your studies,” Pradhan said.

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The re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21 amid ongoing investigations into alleged irregularities and a paper leak linked to the examination process.

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Pradhan said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the matter, is carrying out a thorough investigation. “The CBI is getting to the bottom of the paper leak case. I have full faith in the CBI to uncover the details of the irregularities that occurred. I have requested the CBI to take the strictest possible action against those found guilty and apprehended, and to ensure a speedy trial in a fast-track court,” he said.

The minister said the Centre has activated a high-level coordination mechanism involving multiple ministries and agencies to oversee the conduct of the examination. According to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the preparations, while senior officials including the Cabinet Secretary and Home Secretary are also involved in the process.

“There have been various challenges in the past, and there are challenges this time as well. Everyone should rest assured that any errors that occurred previously will not be repeated,” Pradhan said.

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He added that he has sought cooperation from all states and written to Chief Ministers regarding arrangements for the examination. “We have received support in the past, and even greater attention will be paid this time. All states are making their own respective preparations,” he said.

Pradhan also said that the NTA is being strengthened with the addition of new officials and enhanced institutional mechanisms. He noted that the Union Home Secretary would hold a high-level meeting in the coming days to review preparedness.

According to the minister, the examination is expected to be conducted across 551 cities. “All agencies are performing their duties. I am confident that the examination will be conducted across 551 cities this time. We assure the students that the examination will be conducted without any errors,” he said.

The minister urged candidates not to be distracted by developments surrounding the investigation and instead focus on their preparations for the re-test. The government, he said, remains committed to ensuring a fair, transparent and credible examination process.