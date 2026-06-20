NEET UG 2026 re-examination: Last day tips and guidelines

NEET UG Re-exam 2026: The National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Undergraduate 2026 (NEET UG) re-examination is going to be held on June 21. The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, with an extra 15 minutes for completing the verification process. Candidates are allowed to bring only a few selected items to the exam hall. Here are some of the guidelines that students should follow for the exam day.

The NEET UG 2026 exam initiallly took place on May 3. However, it later came to light that the exam was compromised and the paper had been leaked. Strict security measures have been taken by NTA to avoid any mishaps during the NEET re-exam on June 21.

Read More | Ahead of NEET UG re-test, NTA shares advisory: ‘Remain calm, avoid sharing unverified information’

NEET UG 2026: Dress code

The candidates are instructed to follow the following dress code while appearing for NEET UG 2026:

– Light clothing is preferred. Candidates can wear heavy clothes and long sleeves if required but they will be needed to report to the centre well in advance for proper checks and frisking.

– Slippers and footwear with low heels are permitted. Those wearing high-heeled footwear will need to go through additional checks.

– The candidates wearing articles or objects of faith – customary, cultural or religious should report at the examination centre early so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination, as per an official notice by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

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NEET UG: Things not to carry

Candidates are not allowed to carry these items to the NEET exam hall:

– Instruments

– Geometry or pencil box

– Handbag or purse

– Any kind of paper, stationery or textual material either printed or written

– Eatables either loose or packed. Candidates suffering from diabetes are allowed to carry to the exam hall eatables with prior intimation like sugar tablets and fruits – banana, apple or orange and transparent water bottles. However, they will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolates, candies or sandwiches.

– Water containers other than a transparent water bottle.

– Mobile phone, earphone, microphone, pager, calculator, docu pen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder, electronic watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets or devices

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–Accessories: Candidates are advised not to wear brooches, flowers, or badges. Jewellery such as earrings, nose rings, pendants, and other ornamental accessories should be avoided.

–Other: Watches, bracelets, and any metallic items are not permitted.

NEET UG 2026: Things to carry

– NEET UG admit Card along with passport-size photograph affixed on it.

– One passport-size photograph is to be affixed on the attendance sheet.

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– Valid original identity proof (including Aadhaar card, PAN card, driver’s license).

– PwBD certificate (if applicable).

– One postcard-sized (4” X6”) colour photograph with white background should be pasted on the proforma downloaded with the admit card and should be handed over to the invigilator at the exam centre.

Also Read | NEET re-exam 2026: Stay calm, focus on revision, say experts

Candidates are advised to stay calm during the examination and focus on their preparation. Furthermore, they should fill the OMR sheet carefully as any mistake can cause them a few marks. It is recommended that the candidates reach the examination centre before time to ensure smooth document verification and avoid any last-minute hassle.

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For any further information or queries, candidates are advised to regularly check the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in.