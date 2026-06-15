NTA to reopen refund window after NEET UG re-exam for payment detail correction

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said it will provide another opportunity to NEET UG 2026 candidates to update their bank account details for fee refunds after the examination, in cases where students have entered incorrect information or were unable to complete the verification process earlier.

The announcement comes as the agency begins the process of refunding examination fees to candidates following the cancellation of the earlier NEET UG 2026 examination. According to NTA, all refunds will be credited directly to the bank account details provided by candidates through the official portal.

NEET (UG) 2026 – Refund Update for Candidates All candidates will receive their refund directly into the bank account/refund details updated by them on the official portal.. Candidates are advised to ensure their refund details on the portal are accurate and up to date to avoid… pic.twitter.com/9TRneHdBtF — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 15, 2026

Candidates have been advised to verify their refund details before downloading their admit cards. The agency said students should carefully check their account number, IFSC code and account holder name to ensure that the refund is processed without delays.

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NTA clarified that candidates facing difficulties in updating their bank details, or those who may have submitted incorrect information, need not worry. A separate correction opportunity will be provided after the examination to allow such candidates to furnish the correct bank account details required for the refund process.

To verify their details, candidates need to log in to the NEET UG portal using their application number and password or date of birth. They can then access the bank account verification section, review the information entered, and save any corrections before submission.

The agency also issued a warning against fraudsters attempting to exploit the refund process. Candidates have been advised not to respond to calls, messages or links claiming to speed up or verify refunds. NTA said it never asks candidates for OTPs, passwords, UPI PINs or any payment in connection with refund processing.

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The refund process is being undertaken alongside preparations for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. Further details regarding the post-exam correction window are expected to be announced on the official NTA website.