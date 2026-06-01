Fresh plea seeks CBT format for June 21 NEET-UG re-test, Supreme Court to hear matter today

A fresh writ petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to conduct the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode instead of the existing pen-and-paper format. The plea, filed by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, Anubhav Garg, Indian Medical Association (IMA) national spokesperson Dr Dhruv Chauhan, and Harisharan Devgan, challenges the recent NEET-UG re-exam notice and seeks immediate measures to revise the mode of exam and improve the overall system in the conducting of the high-stakes medical entrance examination.

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The petition assumes significance as the original NEET-UG 2026 examination, conducted on May 3, was cancelled nationwide on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak, prompting a CBI probe and the rescheduling of the examination for June 21.