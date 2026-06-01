Fresh plea seeks CBT format for June 21 NEET-UG re-test, Supreme Court to hear matter today

A fresh writ petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to conduct the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode instead of the existing pen-and-paper format. The plea, filed by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, Anubhav Garg, Indian Medical Association (IMA) national spokesperson Dr Dhruv Chauhan, and Harisharan Devgan, challenges the recent NEET-UG re-exam notice and seeks immediate measures to revise the mode of exam and improve the overall system in the conducting of the high-stakes medical entrance examination.
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The petition assumes significance as the original NEET-UG 2026 examination, conducted on May 3, was cancelled nationwide on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak, prompting a CBI probe and the rescheduling of the examination for June 21.
According to reports, the controversy erupted after investigators examined a “guess paper” that allegedly matched a substantial portion of the actual question paper, raising concerns that confidential exam material had been circulated before the test. The alleged leak triggered protests by students and parents across several states and intensified scrutiny of the NTA examination processes.
In the fresh plea, the petitioners have sought directions to conduct the re-test through a secure CBT framework, arguing that digital examinations would reduce risks associated with the printing, transportation, and physical handling of question papers.
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Meanwhile, a separate petition filed by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and the United Doctors Front (UDF) has sought a comprehensive overhaul or restructuring of the NTA, alleging a ‘systemic failure’ in the conduct of NEET-UG 2026. The plea also seeks a court-monitored mechanism for future examinations and implementation of reforms recommended after earlier controversies. The matter is pending before the Supreme Court, which has sought responses from the Centre, NTA, and the CBI and listed the case for further hearing.