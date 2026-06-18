Air Force jets, isolated setters, Telegram ban: Inside the Centre’s war footing for the June 21 NEET UG re-test

With just days left for the June 21 NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, the Centre has launched what appears to be one of the most extensive security and logistics exercises seen for a national entrance test. Following the cancellation of the May 3 exam over allegations of paper leaks and malpractice, the government has shifted into crisis-management mode, bringing together the Ministries, the National Testing Agency (NTA), security agencies, cybercrime units and transport authorities to ensure the re-test is conducted without disruption.

At the heart of it is a multi-layered security setup aimed at protecting every stage of the examination process, from question paper preparation and printing to transportation, storage and distribution. Officials have held repeated review meetings over the past few weeks to assess preparedness and plug vulnerabilities that may have contributed to the earlier controversy.

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One of the biggest changes is in question paper logistics. NTA chief, Abhishek Singh, had indicated that the transportation plan has been redesigned with enhanced security protocols and the use of Indian Air Force support for moving the sensitive examination material across the country. Additional escorts, tighter custody chains and stricter monitoring mechanisms are also being put in place to minimise the risk of tampering during transit. In an interaction with the media this week, the Director General of NTA also shared that beyond security, using IAF for transportation would also help in reducing timelines, given the exam is being re-organised in about 40 days.

Security measures have extended to those involved in creating the examination itself. Paper setters, moderators, and translators have reportedly been moved to secure locations and kept under communication restrictions to prevent any unauthorised information flow before the examination.

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The exercise goes beyond the examination paper. The Home Ministry has been closely involved in coordinating preparedness with states and Union Territories. Authorities have reviewed arrangements at examination centres, candidate movement plans and contingency measures. Agencies including the CRPF, CISF, railway authorities, postal networks and aviation security officials have reportedly been drawn into the planning process to ensure smooth conduct on exam day.

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Cyber vigilance has emerged as another area of focus. The government has intensified monitoring of online misinformation, fake paper leak claims and fraud networks targeting candidates. In one of the most visible steps, access to Telegram has been temporarily restricted in India until June 22, while the platform’s message-editing feature has also been disabled for a limited period. The NTA said the measures were intended to curb organised cheating networks and prevent the creation of misleading “paper leak” claims through edited messages. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has been coordinating efforts against such online fraud and misinformation.

Also Read | Telegram ban not foolproof against VPNs, but curbs NEET fraud market: NTA chief

The NTA has simultaneously launched a public awareness campaign, repeatedly urging candidates not to trust claims of leaked question papers and emphasising that no one can access the paper before the examination.

For the government, the June 21 re-test is about more than conducting an examination. It is also an attempt to restore confidence in a system shaken by allegations of malpractice. The outcome is likely to influence broader examination reforms already under discussion, including stronger standard operating procedures and the proposed transition of NEET-UG to a computer-based format from 2027.

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For lakhs of medical aspirants, the success of these measures will determine not only the credibility of this year’s examination but also the smooth progression of the country’s medical admissions calendar.