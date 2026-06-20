NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Entrance test on June 21, know guidelines

The exam timing has been increased by 15 minutes.

NEET Exam 2026 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET UG re-exam on June 21, Sunday. The exam was initially held on May 3, 2026. However, due to an alleged paper leak, the exam was cancelled. Candidates who had registered for the medical entrance exam are allowed to take the NEET UG re-exam.

Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre before the gate closing time, as after that entry to the exam will not be allowed under any circumstances. They should also carry important documents like an admit card, a passport-size photograph, and a photo ID (Aahaar, voter ID, Pan, passport, driving license) to the exam centre. Without these documents, students will be denied entry to the exam centre.

Story continues below this ad NTA has also extended the timing of the exam from 180 minutes (3 hours) to 195 minutes (3 hours 15 minutes). Along with that, the space for rough work in the question booklet has also increased. Candidates will now get four pages, instead of two pages, which were provided earlier. To improve convenience, especially for left-handed candidates, the layout has been changed: two rough-work pages will be placed immediately after the instruction page at the beginning of the booklet, while the remaining two will be available at the end. Live Updates Jun 20, 2026 03:20 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Security stepped up at 92 NEET re-exam centres in Kota; candidate count falls Authorities have finalized extensive security and administrative arrangements at 92 centers across Kota for the NEET UG re-examination, which is scheduled to take place on June 21. According to officials, a total of 32,715 candidates have been issued admit cards for the exam, which will run from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM, as stated in a press release from the Kota public relations office. The number of candidates in Kota has dropped from 38,614 in the previous exam held on May 3. Experts believe the decrease is partly due to students choosing examination centers closer to their hometowns this time. Jun 20, 2026 03:10 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Nagpur student without passport allotted Abu Dhabi centre for NEET re-exam A NEET-UG 2026 aspirant from Nagpur has been allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, just a day before the medical entrance re-examination. He had opted for Nagpur as his preferred test city when filling the NEET UG application form. The student, who was originally assigned a centre at Saraswati Vidyalaya in Nagpur for the initial examination, discovered the error only after downloading his fresh admit card following the rescheduling of the exam in the wake of the alleged paper leak controversy. Jun 20, 2026 03:00 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Facing any issues? For any further information or queries, candidates are advised to regularly check the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in. Jun 20, 2026 02:55 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: OMR sheets Candidates are advised to stay calm during the examination and focus on their preparation. Furthermore, they should fill the OMR sheet carefully as any mistake can cause them a few marks. It is recommended that the candidates reach the examination centre before time to ensure smooth document verification and avoid any last-minute hassle. Jun 20, 2026 02:50 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Things to carry – NEET UG admit Card along with passport-size photograph affixed on it. – One passport-size photograph is to be affixed on the attendance sheet. – Valid original identity proof (including Aadhaar card, PAN card, driver’s license). – PwBD certificate (if applicable). – One postcard-sized (4” X6”) colour photograph with white background should be pasted on the proforma downloaded with the admit card and should be handed over to the invigilator at the exam centre. Jun 20, 2026 02:45 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Things not to carry Candidates are not allowed to carry these items to the NEET exam hall: – Instruments – Geometry or pencil box – Handbag or purse – Any kind of paper, stationery or textual material either printed or written – Eatables either loose or packed. Candidates suffering from diabetes are allowed to carry to the exam hall eatables with prior intimation like sugar tablets and fruits – banana, apple or orange and transparent water bottles. However, they will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolates, candies or sandwiches. – Water containers other than a transparent water bottle. – Mobile phone, earphone, microphone, pager, calculator, docu pen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder, electronic watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets or devices Jun 20, 2026 02:40 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Dress code – Light clothing is preferred. Candidates can wear heavy clothes and long sleeves if required but they will be needed to report to the centre well in advance for proper checks and frisking. – Slippers and footwear with low heels are permitted. Those wearing high-heeled footwear will need to go through additional checks. – The candidates wearing articles or objects of faith – customary, cultural or religious should report at the examination centre early so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination, as per an official notice by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Jun 20, 2026 02:35 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Exam time The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, with an extra 15 minutes for completing the verification process. Candidates are allowed to bring only a few selected items to the exam hall Jun 20, 2026 02:30 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Free bus services for students Many states like Odisha, Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Andhra Pradesh are offering free bus rides to the students who are appearing for the NEET UG exam. This service is given so that students can reach the exam centre without any inconvenience. The admit card will act as the bus ticket for the students. Jun 20, 2026 02:25 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Student friendly steps by NTA before exam NTA has also extended the timing of the exam from 180 minutes (3 hours) to 195 minutes (3 hours 15 minutes). Along with that, the space for rough work in the question booklet has also increased. Candidates will now get four pages, instead of two pages, which were provided earlier. To improve convenience, especially for left-handed candidates, the layout has been changed: two rough-work pages will be placed immediately after the instruction page at the beginning of the booklet, while the remaining two will be available at the end. Jun 20, 2026 02:20 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: What to carry? They should also carry important documents like an admit card, a passport-size photograph, and a photo ID (Aahaar, voter ID, Pan, passport, driving license) to the exam centre. Without these documents, students will be denied entry to the exam centre. Jun 20, 2026 02:15 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Reach exam centre before time Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre before the gate closing time, as after that entry to the exam will not be allowed under any circumstances Jun 20, 2026 02:10 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Entrance test on June 21, know guidelines The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET UG re-exam on June 21, Sunday. The exam was initially held on May 3, 2026. However, due to an alleged paper leak, the exam was cancelled. The CBI, which is probing the case, has conducted searches across the country. So far, 13 accused have been arrested in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, Latur and Ahilyanagar (Representative Image/AI) Many states like Odisha, Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Andhra Pradesh are offering free bus rides to the students who are appearing for the NEET UG exam. This service is given so that students can reach the exam centre without any inconvenience. The admit card will act as the bus ticket for the students.

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