NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam FAQs: NTA guidelines on fee refund, exam-city change, and timelines

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam FAQs: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a detailed Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) document for candidates appearing in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled on June 21. The agency has clarified issues related to fee refund, exam-city changes, exam centres, medium of examination, and timelines following the cancellation of the May 3 NEET UG exam amid the paper leak controversy.

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam will be conducted on June 21, 2026 (Sunday), from 2 pm to 5:15 pm in pen-and-paper mode across centres in India and abroad. The test will be held in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Urdu, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi, Assamese, Kannada, and Odia.

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak | Guess paper questions in May 3 exam | Anatomy of a NEET leak | UG exam on June 21 | Edu Min conference | Rajasthan family link up with case | What aspirants want | Exam online from 2027

Fee refund process and no extra payment for re-exam

The NTA has informed candidates that a separate module for submission of bank account details for refund of examination fees will be made available by May 21, 2026.

The agency has also clarified that candidates will not be required to pay any additional fee for appearing in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.

Present address and exam-city preference update window

Candidates who wish to change their preferred exam city due to relocation or a change in their present address can do so through the official website till May 21, 2026, up to 11:50 pm.

NTA clarified that exam centres are allotted based on city preferences filled by candidates and availability. Therefore, the centre allotted for the re-exam may differ from the one assigned earlier. The agency also stated that centres are allotted randomly based on city choices.

Story continues below this ad

Examination medium remains unchanged

The NTA has clarified that the medium of examination selected during the original application process is final and cannot be changed at this stage.

Addressing complaints related to unavailable city selection options, the agency said the issue is linked to the fixed language-medium choice, as certain mediums are available only in specific states and locations mentioned in the NEET UG 2026 Information Bulletin.

An additional 15 minutes for verification formalities

The testing agency clarified that the extra 15 minutes included in the examination duration are meant for documentation, verification, and other pre-exam formalities.

Complaints regarding previous exam centres

Candidates who faced discomfort or centre-related issues during the May 3 examination have been advised to send their grievances, along with supporting documents, to the NTA Helpdesk at neetug2026@nta.ac.in.

Story continues below this ad

Re-exam date will not be changed

Responding to concerns over clashes with other examinations, the NTA stated that the June 21 re-exam date has already been finalised and will not be changed.