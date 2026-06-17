NEET re-exam 2026: Stay calm, focus on revision, say experts

By Jitender Ahuja

Many NEET applicants are feeling a lot of emotions after the announcement of a re-exam. Frustration, fatigue from the emotional drain of preparing, fear, and anxiety from the unknown are all part of this cycle of emotions. It is natural to feel overwhelmed by these multiple factors after having been preparing for months emotionally. You have not been alone in experiencing these emotions, as almost every NEET applicant going into this re-exam is having similar feelings.

The focus now switches from being an entirely new battle to utilising your existing knowledge from previous attempts. You have months of preparation, practice tests, and the actual exam itself. Therefore, all your knowledge and concepts that you have acquired during this time are still there. The purpose of the next few days is not to learn new chapters or to cover an entire curriculum. The focus is on reviewing all the important aspects of what you do have, such as key concepts, formulas, diagrams, reactions, and NCERT material, and avoiding the same mistakes that you made during your previous attempts.

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Many students have expressed concerns over whether the new exam will be the same as the old one. Will it differ in difficulty level? No one can provide certainty regarding this test. However, you can determine how you will respond to the test before you take it. A hard test will also be hard for everyone who takes it if they do not have a clear mind when they see several difficult questions on the test; this means that a student’s ability to remain calm will usually help him/her do well on a test compared to a student who panics when looking at several hard questions.

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Students should focus on managing their time effectively during the examination. It is advisable to begin with questions that are familiar and easier to solve, as this helps build confidence and create positive momentum before attempting more difficult problems involving complex calculations or deeper conceptual understanding. Candidates should avoid spending too much time on any one question. Strategic question selection and accuracy can often be more important than attempting every question in the paper.

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Apart from academic preparation, practical readiness is equally important. Students should keep their admit card, valid photo identification, photographs, and any other required documents ready at least a day before the examination. They must carefully read the official guidelines regarding items permitted inside the examination centre. Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, and study materials are strictly prohibited. Candidates should plan to reach the exam centre well before the reporting time to avoid last-minute stress and to settle in mentally before the test begins.

The emotional aspect of appearing for the re-test is equally significant. Examinations test not only academic knowledge but also mental resilience. Anxiety and stress can affect concentration and decision-making during the exam. Therefore, students should use the final days before the test to maintain a healthy routine. Adequate sleep, proper hydration, and balanced meals play a crucial role in memory, focus, and overall performance. Staying up late to study on the eve of the examination may do more harm than good, as fatigue can adversely affect performance on exam day.

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In case you experience any kind of panic during the exam, you should pause for a moment and take some slow, deep breaths. You may be faced with certain questions at the beginning of the exam that you don’t know how to approach, or you may suddenly feel like you can’t think at all. This doesn’t mean that the exam is difficult all the way through; don’t allow one difficult question to affect your self-esteem in a negative way.

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You can maintain your composure and do better on your exam by calmly moving on from the questions that are difficult for you during the exam and returning after you have answered the easier questions.

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Above all, please remember that you are not defined by your performance on this re-exam. Markers are only a snapshot of your performance on one day. Markers do not demonstrate your determination, perseverance, discipline, or all of the hours and hours of work you have put in over the past several months, despite the many challenges and unknowns that you have faced; therefore, you deserve to be very proud of what you have accomplished.

As you enter the exam room, bring your confidence with you as well as your exam card (admit card) and have confidence in your preparation and your effort. Sometimes it takes more than knowledge to be successful or to achieve your goal; sometimes, it takes belief. Remain calm, focus, and have faith that you will one day be among the many amazing people who will become the next doctors of our great nation. At this time, we wish all of the students a lot of strength, clarity, and success on their NEET re-exam.

The author is the HOD of Physics, Vidyamandir Classes