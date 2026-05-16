NEET UG 2026 re-exam: NTA allows candidates to change exam city preference

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed candidates appearing for the re-examination of NEET UG 2026 to change their preferred examination city in case they have shifted from their present address. Candidates have time till May 21 to change their preferred city of NEET UG re-exam. Candidates may indicate their first and second preferred exam cities. For students who do not opt for this facility, the existing choice of city will be retained for the re-exam, NTA said. The official website of NEET UG is neet.nta.nic.in.

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In a latest notice issued on May 15, the NTA said candidates who wish to modify their city preference due to a change in residence can do so by visiting the official website. “Those candidates who need to change their preferred city of examination on account of change in their present address may do so by visiting NTA Official Website,” the notice stated.

The agency had earlier announced that the NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21 from 2 pm to 5.15 pm including time for examination formalities following the cancellation of the earlier exam amid allegations of irregularities and paper leak. The exam will be held in pen and paper mode. In the May 3 NEET UG exam, 22,05,035 candidates appeared out of the 22,75,011 who had registered, recording an overall attendance of 96.92 per cent across 37 states and Union Territories. NTA had earlier clarified that no additional fee will be charged from candidates taking the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.

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No fee will be charged from the candidate to change the preferred city of exam. NTA has also said that no correction of particulars will be allowed except present address and choice of city. The city intimation slips and admit cards will be issued later.

Candidates have been advised to rely only on official NTA communication for updates regarding the examination, admit cards and city intimation slips. The revised city preference facility is expected to help students who may have relocated after the cancellation of the original examination.

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The NTA has also asked candidates to regularly check the official NEET and NTA websites for the latest announcements related to the re-exam.