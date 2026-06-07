NEET UG 2026 re-exam city intimation slip released at neet.nta.nic.in; exam on June 21

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, allowing candidates to check the city where their examination centre has been allotted. The city slip is now available on the official NTA website at neet.nta.nic.in.
The national-level medical entrance re-test scheduled for June 21, after the test held on May 3 was cancelled amid paper leak allegations.
According to the notice, the NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The examination will be held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Candidates can download the city intimation slip by logging in with their application credentials.
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The agency has clarified that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. It only informs candidates about the city in which their examination centre will be located, helping them make travel and accommodation arrangements in advance. The admit card will be issued separately closer to the examination date.
Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads “NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination City Intimation Slip” on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.
Step 4: Submit the details to log in to the candidate portal.
Step 5: The exam city intimation slip will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Check the allotted exam city and download the slip for future reference.
The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is being conducted after the cancellation of the earlier test. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has already announced that the re-test will be held without charging any additional examination fee from candidates, and students will be allowed to choose their preferred examination city for the fresh test.