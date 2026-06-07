NEET UG 2026 re-exam city intimation slip released at neet.nta.nic.in; exam on June 21

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, allowing candidates to check the city where their examination centre has been allotted. The city slip is now available on the official NTA website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The national-level medical entrance re-test scheduled for June 21, after the test held on May 3 was cancelled amid paper leak allegations.

According to the notice, the NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The examination will be held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Candidates can download the city intimation slip by logging in with their application credentials.