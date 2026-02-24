NEET UG 2026: How should I prepare in last 3 months?

Students who plan properly and revise strategically often see the biggest improvement during this final phase.

— Vijay Soni

The last three months before NEET (UG) are the most decisive phase of preparation. This period is not about starting new books or learning entirely new concepts. Instead, it is about systematic revision, strengthening weak areas, improving speed, and maximising accuracy.

Since the exam consists of 180 questions to be solved in 180 minutes, performance depends on clarity, recall speed, and calm decision-making. A structured three-month plan can significantly increase your score.

Month 1: Full syllabus revision and concept strengthening

The first month should focus on revising the entire syllabus once, while identifying weak chapters. Begin with Biology, as it carries the highest weightage (360 marks).