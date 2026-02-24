NEET UG 2026: How should I prepare in last 3 months?

— Vijay Soni
The last three months before NEET (UG) are the most decisive phase of preparation. This period is not about starting new books or learning entirely new concepts. Instead, it is about systematic revision, strengthening weak areas, improving speed, and maximising accuracy.
Since the exam consists of 180 questions to be solved in 180 minutes, performance depends on clarity, recall speed, and calm decision-making. A structured three-month plan can significantly increase your score.
The first month should focus on revising the entire syllabus once, while identifying weak chapters. Begin with Biology, as it carries the highest weightage (360 marks).
— Read NCERT line by line, including diagrams, tables, examples, and highlighted statements.
— Important units include Human Physiology, Genetics and Evolution, Ecology, Biotechnology, Reproduction, and Plant Physiology.
— Practice 100–150 MCQs daily from NCERT-based sources and previous years’ questions. Accuracy in Biology improves through repeated reading rather than excessive problem-solving.
In Chemistry, divide your preparation into Physical, Organic, and Inorganic. For Physical Chemistry, revise formulas and practice numericals from Mole Concept, Thermodynamics, Equilibrium, Electrochemistry, and Chemical Kinetics.
In Organic Chemistry, focus on GOC, Isomerism, Hydrocarbons, Biomolecules, and important named reactions. Revise reaction mechanisms and make short reaction charts. In Inorganic Chemistry, stick strictly to NCERT for p-block, d- and f-block elements, Coordination Compounds, and Chemical Bonding. Daily reading of Inorganic Chemistry helps in long-term retention.
Physics requires conceptual clarity and regular numerical practice. Focus on Mechanics (especially Laws of Motion, Work, Energy and Power, and Rotational Motion), Modern Physics, Current Electricity, Electrostatics, Thermodynamics, and Optics. Revise formulas daily and solve 50–70 quality MCQs per day. Practice topic-wise previous years’ questions to understand trends and difficulty levels.
The second month should revolve around full-length mock tests. Attempt 2–3 full syllabus tests per week under strict exam conditions, preferably between 2 pm and 5 pm to match actual exam timing. After each test, spend several hours analysing mistakes.
— Categorise errors into conceptual mistakes, calculation errors, misinterpretation of questions, or time management issues. This analysis phase is more important than the test itself.
— Continue daily revision alongside mocks. Biology should be revised repeatedly to strengthen factual accuracy.
— Chemistry requires constant revision of formulas, reactions, and NCERT lines. Physics needs consistent numerical practice to improve speed and confidence. Maintain an error notebook and revise it weekly to avoid repeating the same mistakes.
The final month should focus on polishing preparation and increasing accuracy to above 85–90 per cent. Avoid starting new materials.
— Revise only from NCERT, short notes, formula sheets, and previously solved questions. Attempt mock tests on alternate days, preferably between 2 pm and 5 pm to match actual exam timing, but do not overburden yourself. Focus on maintaining stability in scores.
— Biology revision should include multiple quick readings of NCERT, especially diagrams, cycles, and definitions.
— Chemistry should involve rapid revision of reaction charts, inorganic properties, and physical formulas. In Physics, revise formulas daily and re-solve previously incorrect numerical problems. Practice mixed-question sets to improve adaptability.
— In the last 10–15 days, reduce heavy studying. Focus on light revision, formula recall, and confidence building. Maintain proper sleep and a healthy routine. Avoid comparing scores with others and concentrate on self-improvement.
A balanced daily routine and consistency are the keys to success. The last three months are about refining preparation, reducing negative marking, and building mental stamina. With disciplined revision, smart mock practice, and strong NCERT focus, these final months can transform your preparation into a high-scoring NEET performance.
Vijay Soni is an expert at Allen Career Institute, Kota
