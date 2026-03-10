NEET UG 2026 Preparation: Why formulas and mnemonics are the real game changer in exam hall?

By Mahesh Yadav

Formulas and rules are important for NEET UG because the exam is not about writing long explanations — it is about thinking fast and applying concepts correctly. With 180 questions to be solved in 180 minutes, students hardly get a minute per question. In such a situation, there is no time to rethink basic ideas or recall concepts slowly.

Read | NEET UG 2026 Registration Extended

When formulas, standard rules, and shortcuts are already clear in the mind, students can immediately focus on solving the question rather than struggling with the basics. Memory tools like revision tricks and mnemonics play a major role in making this recall quick and stress-free.

Physics

In Physics, many questions come from areas like motion, force and energy, gravitation, properties of matter, heat and thermodynamics, electricity, magnetism, optics, modern physics, and electronics.

Read | How should I prepare in last 3 months?

These chapters demand quick recall of formulas, conditions, and sign conventions. If a student remembers the standard results related to motion, energy conversion, heat transfer, current flow, magnetic effects, or image formation, the question becomes straightforward.

Also Read | Get 180 marks in the Physics section

Formula-based shortcuts help reduce lengthy calculations, while simple memory tricks—such as linking formulas with physical meaning or units—make them easier to remember. Mnemonics for sequences, rules, and spectra further strengthen recall and help eliminate wrong options in tricky questions.

Some of the mnemonics are:

— SUVAT Equations — “Sir Usman Very Actively Teaches”

s, u, v, a, t — the five variables of motion equations

–Fleming’s Left Hand Rule (Motor Effect)

“FBI” — Force (thumb), B-field (index finger), I-current (middle finger)

–Lenz’s Law — “OHIO”

Opposing, Hinder, Induced, Opposition — induced current always opposes change

Story continues below this ad

Chemistry

In Chemistry, formulas, rules, and mnemonics are equally important across all three branches. In Physical Chemistry, topics such as mole concept, solutions, thermodynamics, equilibrium, electrochemistry, and chemical kinetics depend heavily on accurate formula recall. One forgotten term or condition can change the entire answer.

Also Read | NEET UG 2026 Chemistry: How to score above 150 marks

Using revision tricks like writing formulas repeatedly, grouping similar expressions, and solving daily numericals helps build confidence.

In Organic Chemistry, remembering reaction rules, mechanisms, reagents, and conditions is crucial. Mnemonics for named reactions, directing effects, and reagent behaviour help students quickly identify the correct product.

Read | These formulas will help you score well

Story continues below this ad

In Inorganic Chemistry, preparation is largely NCERT-based, where periodic trends, coordination compound rules, and factual properties are often asked directly. Short mnemonics and smart grouping of elements make memorisation easier and more reliable.

For instance:

–Electrochemical Series (top metals)

“Please Stop Calling Me A Cute Zebra In Loving Happiness, Clearly Stupid Girl”

K, Na, Ca, Mg, Al, Zn, Fe, Ni, Sn, Pb, H, Cu, Ag, Hg

— Anode vs Cathode

“An Ox, Red Cat”

Anode = Oxidation | Reduction = Cathode

— Lucas Test (1°, 2°, 3° Alcohols)

Tertiary is Turbid Immediately, Secondary is Slow, Primary is No Show

Biology

In Biology, success largely depends on how well a student remembers NCERT statements, definitions, rules, cycles, and sequences. Topics like cell division, plant physiology, human physiology, genetics, molecular biology, biotechnology, ecology, and evolution contain many lists and pathways that are difficult to recall under pressure.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | Tips to score above 300 in the bio section

Mnemonics play a key role here, especially for biological classifications, hormone functions, genetic laws, stages of processes, and ecological terms. Since Biology options are often very close, a clear memory of the exact line or rule helps in choosing the correct answer without confusion.

For instance:

— Stages of Meiosis I — Zygote Plays Diligently, Playing Daily

Zygotene, Pachytene, Diplotene, Diakinesis, Prokinesis… (Leptotene, Zygotene, Pachytene, Diplotene, Diakinesis):

— Cranial Nerves (12 pairs): Olfactory, Optic, Oculomotor, Trochlear, Trigeminal, Abducens, Facial, Auditory, Glossopharyngeal, Vagus, Spinal Accessory, Hypoglossal

Story continues below this ad

On Old Olympus Towering Tops, A Finn and a German Viewed Some Hops

Overall, a strong command of formulas, supported by smart revision tricks and effective mnemonics, makes problem-solving faster, smoother, and more confident. It reduces panic during the exam, saves valuable time, minimises silly mistakes, and improves accuracy. When conceptual understanding is combined with instant recall, preparation turns into performance. This balanced approach is what truly helps students score well and succeed in NEET (UG).

–Mahesh Yadav, Expert, ALLEN Career Institute Bengaluru