NEET UG 2026: Plea filed in Supreme Court seeks replacement of NTA

A day after the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026, a petition has been filed before the Supreme Court, urging the Union government to replace the National Testing Agency (NTA) with a “robust, technologically advanced, and autonomous body” to conduct medical entrance examinations. The plea also calls for a fresh NEET-UG 2026 to be held under judicial supervision.

NEET UG 2026 Cancelled | Catch LIVE Updates

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) filed the petition citing ‘systemic failure’ in the conduct of NEET-UG 2026. FAIMA has asked the apex court to either fundamentally restructure the NTA or appoint an alternative authority to safeguard the credibility of the examination process.

Know| NEET UG cancellation Anatomy of a leak

NEET UG 2026: What has happened?

National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3, following allegations of a paper leak. The Centre has since handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Interview | NTA Chief on NEET UG cancellation

Addressing journalists in Jaipur, Vishal Bansal, ADGP, SOG Rajasthan, said, “There are various misconceptions regarding the NEET exam. There is a ‘guess paper’ with 410 questions. Of those 410 questions, it is said that about 120 questions appeared in chemistry. And this guess paper was with students weeks before the examination, as far back as a month.”

He said that the inquiry so far hasn’t revealed where the question paper originated from, and added that it has been found on WhatsApp on the phones of students appearing for the examination. “It is a PDF file of about 150 pages with over 400 questions. We are moving step by step – it is a laborious and painful process. All (SOG) officials are involved in this,” he told The Indian Express.

LATEST: NTA cancels NEET UG 2026 held on May 3, fresh date soon

The NTA said the exam, which is the largest it conducts in terms of students appearing in a single session, will be held again on dates to be notified separately, even as the Centre handed over the paper-leak probe to the CBI. The new dates for the exam will be issued within a week or two, as said by the NTA Chief.

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The cancellation triggered protests by student organisations, mainly in Delhi and Kerala, and drew sharp criticism from the Opposition, which accused the Government of crushing the “hard work, sacrifices, and dreams of more than 22 lakh students”. Around 22.7 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, and 22.05 appeared for it.