NEET UG 2026 paper leak: Shiv Sena leader questions NTA over use of Air Force to transport NEET papers

The CBI, which is probing the case, has conducted searches across the country. So far, 13 accused have been arrested in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, Latur and Ahilyanagar (Representative Image/AI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has criticised the Centre over reports that the Indian Air Force (IAF) may be involved in transporting NEET-UG examination papers, claiming that it reflects governance “failure”.

In a post on X, Raut said that the armed forces protect the country’s borders, not “cover up NTA (National Testing Agency) and the education ministry’s incompetence”. “This is a shameful admission of governance failure. After years of NEET paper leaks destroying the dreams of lakhs of students, the government now wants the Air Force to transport question papers,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP alleged that instead of fixing the system and punishing the guilty, the Centre was attempting to use the military as a “band-aid solution”. “Why should the Defence Minister have to chair meetings with the Education Minister for basic exam logistics? This only exposes the incompetence of the NTA and the Education Ministry,” Raut claimed.