NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled Live Updates: ‘BJP government deliberately tried to cover it up,’ Ashok Gehlot

NTA NEET 2026 Paper Leak Live Updates: NTA calls for CBI investigation (Express Photo)

NEET 2026 Exam Cancelled LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Tuesday announced the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 that was conducted on May 3. NTA took the decision following concerns related to an alleged paper leak and irregularities in the conduct of the all India-medical entrance test. In its statement, the NTA said that the decision was taken after inputs received from “central investigative agencies and findings shared by law enforcement authorities examining the matter.”

According to the agency, the matter had earlier been referred to central agencies on May 8 for detailed verification and investigation. The NTA stated that it had been continuously reviewing reports and evidence related to the alleged breach, while coordinating with authorities to assess the impact on the integrity and fairness of the examination process.

Story continues below this ad With the approval of the Government of India, the testing agency has now decided to cancel the examination and conduct a fresh NEET UG 2026 test on dates that will be announced separately. The agency said the move was necessary to maintain transparency and uphold the credibility of one of the country’s largest entrance examinations conducted for undergraduate medical admissions. Live Updates May 12, 2026 01:17 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled Live Updates: Multi-state circulation trail being examined by investigators Investigating agencies are reportedly examining whether the alleged NEET UG 2026 question paper circulated across multiple states before the examination. Officials are tracing digital and physical channels through which suspected materials may have been distributed prior to May 3. May 12, 2026 01:17 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled Live Updates: 'Decision taken to protect fairness of examination' says NTA The National Testing Agency stated that cancelling NEET UG 2026 was necessary to preserve transparency and fairness in the national-level medical entrance examination. Authorities added that genuine candidates should not suffer because of alleged irregularities in the examination process. May 12, 2026 01:14 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled Live Updates: Over 100 questions reportedly matched alleged leaked material According to reports under investigation, a mock test paper circulating before the exam allegedly contained more than 100 questions matching the actual NEET UG 2026 paper. Rajasthan Police and other agencies are currently examining the authenticity and distribution chain of the material. May 12, 2026 01:11 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled Live Updates: Ashok Gehlot says, 'cancellation of the NEET UG indicates that there was large-scale malpractice in this paper' https://twitter.com/ashokgehlot51/status/2054096522183401699 May 12, 2026 01:09 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled Live Updates: Rajasthan link under scanner in alleged paper leak case Investigators are probing alleged links between the NEET UG 2026 paper leak claims and a network reportedly operating from Rajasthan. Reports indicate that law enforcement agencies are examining circulation trails and the origin of suspected leaked question sets. May 12, 2026 01:09 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled Live Updates: Fresh exam dates to be announced separately by NTA NTA has informed candidates that NEET UG 2026 will be conducted again after cancellation of the May 3 examination. However, the agency has not yet announced revised examination dates or the new application-related schedule for candidates. May 12, 2026 01:09 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled Live Updates: Centre orders CBI probe into alleged exam irregularities After NEET UG 2026 was cancelled, the Centre ordered a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities and suspected paper leak claims linked to the medical entrance examination. Authorities said further action will follow based on findings shared by investigative agencies. May 12, 2026 01:08 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled Live Updates: NTA cancels NEET UG 2026 conducted on May 3 The National Testing Agency has officially cancelled NEET UG 2026 following concerns over the integrity of the examination process. The entrance test, conducted on May 3 for over 22 lakh aspirants, will now be re-conducted on fresh dates to be announced separately. Assam board paper leak: Class 11 maths paper cancelled (Express photo/ representative) NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak LIVE Updates: The NTA has advised candidates, parents, and other stakeholders to regularly monitor the official websites for updates regarding the revised examination schedule, admit cards, and other procedural announcements. Fresh details regarding the re-examination process are expected to be issued in the coming days.

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