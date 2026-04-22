NEET UG 2026: Over 99% candidates get first choice of exam city; NTA to release admit cards next

Of the total candidates registering for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026, about 99.2 per cent have been allotted their first choice of exam cities, National Testing Agency (NTA) data reveals. On April 26, the NTA will release the NEET UG 2026 admit cards with the exam centre details. The NEET UG 2026 exam date is May 3. The NEET UG city slips were released on April 12.
While filling up the NEET UG 2026 online application form, candidates were given the provision to select three convenient cities as their exam centre choice of cities in order of their priority, except in certain cases where only one or two options may be available based on the address criteria. The choice of centre cities was limited to the state of permanent address or state of present address only.
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For convenience, the candidates could select their own city or neighbouring cities available in their state of permanent address or present address only, and avoid distant and faraway cities.
NTA-allocated cities are determined on the basis of administrative, technical, and logistical feasibility. Candidates may be assigned centres outside their preferred locations and could be required to travel to another city. The NTA retains the discretion to allocate any city or centre to a candidate.
Though every effort will be made to allot a centre in one of the cities selected by the candidate, the NTA reserves the right to allot a centre in a city other than the candidate’s choice, a statement on the NEET UG 2026 information brochure said, adding that all effort will be made to consider the comfort and convenience of candidates, including PwBD/ PwD candidates while allotting the NEET UG exam centres.
Meanwhile, NTA has cautioned NEET UG 2026 aspirants against fraudulent social media channels, particularly on Telegram, claiming to offer access to exam papers. Acting on multiple complaints, the agency has warned candidates against falling for such claims and said strict legal action is being initiated against those spreading misinformation.