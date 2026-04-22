NEET UG 2026: Over 99% candidates get first choice of exam city; NTA to release admit cards next

Of the total candidates registering for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026, about 99.2 per cent have been allotted their first choice of exam cities, National Testing Agency (NTA) data reveals. On April 26, the NTA will release the NEET UG 2026 admit cards with the exam centre details. The NEET UG 2026 exam date is May 3. The NEET UG city slips were released on April 12.

While filling up the NEET UG 2026 online application form, candidates were given the provision to select three convenient cities as their exam centre choice of cities in order of their priority, except in certain cases where only one or two options may be available based on the address criteria. The choice of centre cities was limited to the state of permanent address or state of present address only.