NEET UG results 2026 likely by July 20; NTA asks candidates to update bank details by July 7

NTA has released the provisional answer key for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, with the objection window open till June 28. OMR sheets will be released separately. (image: ai generated)

Re-NEET Result 2026 Date: After an alleged paper leak of the May 3 NEET examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 21 re-conducted the exam for more than 20 lakh candidates. The exam conducting body then, on June 25, issued the provisional answer keys and allowed challenges till June 28. Students are anxious about the release date of the re-exam results, though the agency has not yet issued the OMR response sheets.

As an update to lakhs of students, it is expected that the results for NEET UG re-exam will be out by July 20, as reported by the news agency, ANI. Based on last year’s trend, NTA usually takes 45 days to release results, but this time, as stated by the Agency, they are trying to release them earlier. The results for the re-exam can be checked at neet.nta.nic.in, once they are released. For more information on NEET UG results, students can visit education.indianexpress.com