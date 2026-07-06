NEET UG results 2026 likely by July 20; NTA asks candidates to update bank details by July 7

Re-NEET Result 2026 Date: After an alleged paper leak of the May 3 NEET examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 21 re-conducted the exam for more than 20 lakh candidates. The exam conducting body then, on June 25, issued the provisional answer keys and allowed challenges till June 28. Students are anxious about the release date of the re-exam results, though the agency has not yet issued the OMR response sheets.
As an update to lakhs of students, it is expected that the results for NEET UG re-exam will be out by July 20, as reported by the news agency, ANI. Based on last year’s trend, NTA usually takes 45 days to release results, but this time, as stated by the Agency, they are trying to release them earlier. The results for the re-exam can be checked at neet.nta.nic.in, once they are released. For more information on NEET UG results, students can visit education.indianexpress.com
At the same time, the Agency has issued a refund update for NEET UG 2026 candidates, flagging that only 8,29,510 candidates have so far corrected or updated their bank account details on the official portal — raising concern that a large number of eligible students may miss out on their refund if they do not act before the deadline.
The last date to update bank details for the NEET UG 2026 refund is July 7, 2026, up to 11:50 pm. Candidates who have not yet completed this step must log in to neet.nta.nic.in immediately and submit their bank account information.
NTA has confirmed that refund processing has already begun for candidates who have successfully confirmed and submitted their bank account details. Those who complete the update before tonight’s cutoff will be included in the next cycle of refund disbursements.
Candidates who miss the July 7 deadline may face delays or forfeit their refund entirely, as NTA has not indicated any further extension of the window.