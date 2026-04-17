NEET UG 2026: NTA opens portal for PwD candidates to submit scribe details

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a public notice opening the portal for Persons with Disabilities (PwD/PwBD) candidates appearing in NEET UG 2026 to submit their scribe details. The window closes on April 21 at 11:50 pm. The move comes in compliance with directions from the Court, and follows provisions made in the online application form that allowed PwD/PwBD candidates to opt for their own scribe after exam city intimation was issued. The NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on May 3 in pen-and-paper mode across the country.
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The portal is exclusively for PwD and PwBD candidates who had already opted to bring their own scribe at the time of filling out their NEET application form. Only those candidates will be able to see the ‘Register Scribe Details’ button on their candidate home page upon logging in. Candidates who had not selected this option during their UG application will not have access to this feature.
NEET (UG) 2026 Update
The portal for PwD/PwBD candidates to opt and submit details of their own scribe is now open.
⏳ Last date: 21 April 2026, 11:50 PM
📌 Candidates are advised to complete the process within the timeline.
🔗 https://t.co/c92wilswW6#NEETUG2026 #NTA pic.twitter.com/fhhzPLJ2LH
— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 17, 2026
Candidates who are eligible to submit scribe details must follow these steps. They need to log in to the NTA examination services portal using their application number and password at the link provided in the notice on examinationservices.nic.in. Once logged in, they must click on the ‘Register Scribe Details’ button on their home page, select the scribe option, and fill in the applicable details. Once submitted, the information will be reflected in the ‘View Application Form’ section on the left side of the candidate dashboard as well as on the confirmation page.
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NTA has advised candidates that submitted details cannot be revised carelessly and to ensure all scribe information is accurate before final submission.
The NEET UG 2026 exam will be conducted on May 3 in offline mode, with lakhs of medical aspirants across the country appearing for the single-window entrance to MBBS and BDS admissions. PwD candidates with any difficulty in accessing the scribe portal can reach out to the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or write to neetug2026@nta.ac.in.
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Candidates are advised to avoid waiting until the last moment, given that the April 21 deadline is firm, and to regularly check nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in for any further updates.