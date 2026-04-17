NEET UG 2026: NTA opens portal for PwD candidates to submit scribe details

The NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on May 3 in pen-and-paper mode across the country.(Image: AI Generated)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a public notice opening the portal for Persons with Disabilities (PwD/PwBD) candidates appearing in NEET UG 2026 to submit their scribe details. The window closes on April 21 at 11:50 pm. The move comes in compliance with directions from the Court, and follows provisions made in the online application form that allowed PwD/PwBD candidates to opt for their own scribe after exam city intimation was issued. The NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on May 3 in pen-and-paper mode across the country.

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The portal is exclusively for PwD and PwBD candidates who had already opted to bring their own scribe at the time of filling out their NEET application form. Only those candidates will be able to see the ‘Register Scribe Details’ button on their candidate home page upon logging in. Candidates who had not selected this option during their UG application will not have access to this feature.