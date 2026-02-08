NEET UG 2026 Notification Out: NTA starts registration at neet.nta.nic.in

NTA NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the notification for the NEET UG 2026. The official website for the application is neet.nta.nic.in. The application for the same has begun with the last date as March 8 upto 9 pm. In the 2025 session of the medical entrance exam, the results were announced on June 14, with the exam conducted on May 4.

NEET UG is the sole exam in India to shortlist candidates for UG medical and allied courses. For the last two years, over 20 lakh students have been registering for the exam.

Candidates must ensure that the transaction of fees through Credit/Debit Card, Net-Banking, or UPI is completed by 8 March 2026 up to 11:50 pm. Following the application window, a correction period for particulars in the application form will be available from 10 March 2026 to 12 March 2026.