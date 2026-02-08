NEET UG 2026 Notification Out: NTA starts registration at neet.nta.nic.in

NTA NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the notification for the NEET UG 2026. The official website for the application is neet.nta.nic.in. The application for the same has begun with the last date as March 8 upto 9 pm. In the 2025 session of the medical entrance exam, the results were announced on June 14, with the exam conducted on May 4.
NEET UG is the sole exam in India to shortlist candidates for UG medical and allied courses. For the last two years, over 20 lakh students have been registering for the exam.
Candidates must ensure that the transaction of fees through Credit/Debit Card, Net-Banking, or UPI is completed by 8 March 2026 up to 11:50 pm. Following the application window, a correction period for particulars in the application form will be available from 10 March 2026 to 12 March 2026.
Regarding the fees payable by candidates, the costs for centres within India are categorised as follows: General candidates must pay Rs 1700, General-EWS/ OBC-NCL candidates pay Rs 1600, and SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender candidates pay Rs 1000. For candidates appearing at centres outside India, the fee is Rs 9500/- across all categories.
The NEET (UG) – 2026 examination is scheduled for 3 May 2026, with a total duration of 180 minutes (3 hours) from 2 pm to 5 pm. While the specific exam centre will be indicated on the Admit Card, other key dates—such as the announcement of the city intimation, downloading of Admit Cards, display of recorded responses/answer keys, and the declaration of results—will be announced later on the official websites: nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.
The NEET (UG) – 2026 application process specify that candidates must apply through the online mode via the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, as no other submission methods will be accepted.
During the application, candidates are required to upload specific documents, including a recent passport photograph, address proof, and a scanned signature. It is mandatory for each candidate to submit only one application and to strictly follow all guidelines in the Information Bulletin to avoid summary disqualification.
Furthermore, applicants must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided are their own or belong to their parents/guardians, as these will be the sole channels for official communication from the NTA.
For further clarification or help, candidates can contact the helpdesk in person, via email at neetug2026@nta.ac.in, or by calling 011-40759000 or 011-69227700.
