NEET UG 2026: NTA warns against social media ‘paper leak’ claims

With the national-level medical entrance exam just weeks away, and amid recurring concerns over paper leak allegations in previous years, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has cautioned NEET UG 2026 aspirants against fraudulent social media channels, particularly on Telegram, claiming to offer access to exam papers. Acting on multiple complaints, the agency has warned candidates against falling for such claims and said strict legal action is being initiated against those spreading misinformation.
NTA posted on the microblogging site, X, “Beware of fraudsters spreading rumours about NEET papers on Telegram and other platforms. Do not fall prey to such scams. Rely only on official updates from the NTA website and verified social media handles. Strict legal action is being taken, and such channels are being blocked.”
Beware of fraudsters spreading rumors about NEET papers on Telegram and other platforms.
Do not fall prey to such scams.
Rely only on official updates from NTA website and verified social media handles.
Strict legal action is being taken and such channels are being blocked.
— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 18, 2026
The NEET UG 2026 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate) is the single national-level medical entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BSc Nursing, BVSc & AH and other undergraduate medical courses across India. NEET UG 2026 will be held on May 3, 2026 (Sunday) in a single shift.
NEET (UG) 2026 is near. Stay prepared.
Valid ID, dress code & exam rules matter. Don’t let small mistakes cost you.
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🔗 https://t.co/lQbedgXNVO#NEETUG2026 #NTA #NEETAspirants#NEETUG2026 #NTA #NTAExams #FAQs #NEETAspirant pic.twitter.com/NW7pRv785p
— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 18, 2026
At the same time, the NTA in another post on X has asked students to bring valid ID proof on the exam day. Without ID proof, students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. At the same time, NTA’s exam centre will provide pens to students to fill the OMR sheets; NEET UG aspirants have to rely on that. On the dress code, NTA has asked students to wear simple, light clothes. The Agency has further asked students to avoid full sleeveless clothes, accessories and heavy items.