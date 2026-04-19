NEET UG 2026: NTA warns against social media ‘paper leak’ claims

It also added that the Agency is in the process of taking strict legal action against such channels. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ representational)

With the national-level medical entrance exam just weeks away, and amid recurring concerns over paper leak allegations in previous years, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has cautioned NEET UG 2026 aspirants against fraudulent social media channels, particularly on Telegram, claiming to offer access to exam papers. Acting on multiple complaints, the agency has warned candidates against falling for such claims and said strict legal action is being initiated against those spreading misinformation.

NTA posted on the microblogging site, X, “Beware of fraudsters spreading rumours about NEET papers on Telegram and other platforms. Do not fall prey to such scams. Rely only on official updates from the NTA website and verified social media handles. Strict legal action is being taken, and such channels are being blocked.”