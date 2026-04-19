NEET UG 2026: NTA warns against social media ‘paper leak’ claims

Taking cognisance of the issue, the Agency has advised students to beware of the fraudsters spreading rumours about NEET papers on Telegram and other platforms.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiApr 19, 2026 10:26 AM IST
NEET UG 2026: NTA asks candidates to beware of scammers spreading NEET papers on TelegramIt also added that the Agency is in the process of taking strict legal action against such channels. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ representational)
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With the national-level medical entrance exam just weeks away, and amid recurring concerns over paper leak allegations in previous years, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has cautioned NEET UG 2026 aspirants against fraudulent social media channels, particularly on Telegram, claiming to offer access to exam papers. Acting on multiple complaints, the agency has warned candidates against falling for such claims and said strict legal action is being initiated against those spreading misinformation.

NTA posted on the microblogging site, X, “Beware of fraudsters spreading rumours about NEET papers on Telegram and other platforms. Do not fall prey to such scams. Rely only on official updates from the NTA website and verified social media handles. Strict legal action is being taken, and such channels are being blocked.”

The NEET UG 2026 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate) is the single national-level medical entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BSc Nursing, BVSc & AH and other undergraduate medical courses across India. NEET UG 2026 will be held on May 3, 2026 (Sunday) in a single shift.

At the same time, the NTA in another post on X has asked students to bring valid ID proof on the exam day. Without ID proof, students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. At the same time, NTA’s exam centre will provide pens to students to fill the OMR sheets; NEET UG aspirants have to rely on that. On the dress code, NTA has asked students to wear simple, light clothes. The Agency has further asked students to avoid full sleeveless clothes, accessories and heavy items.

 

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