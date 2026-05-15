NEET UG 2026 Re-exam: NTA to conduct exam on June 21

Days after cancelling the NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3 over an alleged paper leak, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the revised exam date. The exam will now be conducted on June 21. With the schedule now out, candidates can expect the agency to release admit cards four to five days before the examination.
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After an alleged NEET-UG paper leak that is being investigated in Rajasthan, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 12 announced the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam held on May 3
“Based on the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026,” the NTA said.
Also read | Rajasthan family at centre of leak row saw 4 kids crack NEET last year
A senior official in the NTA told The Indian Express that they had received inputs about a PDF file circulating on May 7 and had informed investigating agencies about the matter. The key question was whether the document was circulating before the exam, the official said.
In the May 3 exam, out of 22,75,011 registered candidates, 22,05,035 appeared for the test across 37 states and Union Territories with 96.92 per cent turnout. The results for the May 3 exam were scheduled to be released in June 2026. NEET-UG continues to be the country’s largest undergraduate entrance test, serving as the gateway to MBBS, BDS, and allied medical programmes in institutions nationwide.
The NEET UG 2026 admit cards will include the time and address of the examination centre, along with other relevant details. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website — neet.nta.ac.in – -using login credentials like application number, date of birth, followed by the Captcha code. For more updates on NEET UG admit card and other details, check IE Education.