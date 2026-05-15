NEET UG 2026 Re-exam: NTA to conduct exam on June 21

On Tuesday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled NEET-UG a little over a week after the examination was conducted for 22.05 lakh candidates across the country on May 3. (Representational image/File)

Days after cancelling the NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3 over an alleged paper leak, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the revised exam date. The exam will now be conducted on June 21. With the schedule now out, candidates can expect the agency to release admit cards four to five days before the examination.

Read | 120 of 410 questions from NEET UG appeared in ‘guess paper’, probe begins in Rajasthan

After an alleged NEET-UG paper leak that is being investigated in Rajasthan, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 12 announced the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam held on May 3

“Based on the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026,” the NTA said.