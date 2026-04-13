NEET UG 2026: NTA issues exam city intimation slips at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency has released the exam city intimation slips for students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test UG – 2026. This year, the exam will be held on May 3 in a single shift between 2 pm and 5 pm in pen and paper mode. With 552 cities in India, marked to conduct the NEET UG on the first Sunday of May, NEET UG candidates will be able to check and download their examination city intimation slip for the national-level medical entrance exam using their application number and date of birth. Students will be able to download the city intimation slip from: neet.nta.nic.in.

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Please note that this is not the admit card for NEET UG 2026. It is only an advance intimation regarding the city where your examination centre will be located, provided to help students plan their journey accordingly. The official admit card for NEET UG – 2026 will be released at a later stage.

If any candidate experiences difficulty in downloading or checking the examination city intimation slip for NEET (UG) – 2026, they may contact NTA at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or send an email to neetug2026@nta.ac.in.

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Candidates and their parents are advised to regularly by the Agency to visit the official NTA websites — nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates and information.

NEET UG is the sole exam in India to shortlist candidates for UG medical courses. For the last two years, over 20 lakh students have been registering for the exam. Last year, 22.7 lakh registered for NEET UG. In 2024, as many as 24,06,079 candidates registered for the exam. In 2023, it was 20,87,462. In 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019, the number of registered candidates in NEET UG was 18,72,343, 16,14,777, 15,97,435, and 15,19,375, respectively.