NEET UG 2026: NTA extends deadline for fee refund submission to June 22

The fee refund process is linked to the broader disruptions surrounding the NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar/ representative)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for NEET UG 2026 candidates to submit their bank account details to process examination fee refunds. In a public notice, the agency announced that the facility — originally set to close on May 27 — will remain open until June 22, 2026, up to 11:50 pm. The fee refund process is linked to the broader disruptions surrounding the NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3.

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NTA had previously issued public notices on May 12, 2026 and May 22, 2026, regarding the refund of examination fees for NEET UG 2026 candidates. In continuation of those notices, NTA had activated a dedicated facility on the NEET 2026 registration portal between May 22 and May 27, allowing candidates to submit their preferred bank account details for the refund to be processed directly into their accounts.