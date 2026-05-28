NEET UG 2026: NTA extends deadline for fee refund submission to June 22

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for NEET UG 2026 candidates to submit their bank account details to process examination fee refunds. In a public notice, the agency announced that the facility — originally set to close on May 27 — will remain open until June 22, 2026, up to 11:50 pm. The fee refund process is linked to the broader disruptions surrounding the NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3.
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NTA had previously issued public notices on May 12, 2026 and May 22, 2026, regarding the refund of examination fees for NEET UG 2026 candidates. In continuation of those notices, NTA had activated a dedicated facility on the NEET 2026 registration portal between May 22 and May 27, allowing candidates to submit their preferred bank account details for the refund to be processed directly into their accounts.
📢 NEET (UG)-2026 | Fee Refund Update
Important announcement for candidates yet to submit bank details for fee refund!
The last date has been extended to 22nd June 2026 (till 11:50 PM) 🗓️
✅ ~13 lakh candidates have already updated their details
⏳ If you haven’t yet — don’t… pic.twitter.com/Poy22425YK
— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 27, 2026
Despite the initial window being open for nearly a week, NTA revealed in its notice that approximately 13 lakh candidates have so far updated their bank account details. This still leaves a considerable number of eligible candidates who have yet to complete the process. Recognising this gap, the agency has decided to extend the submission window by nearly a month, giving remaining candidates time to log in and complete the process.
Candidates can access the refund submission facility by logging into the NEET 2026 registration portal using their existing credentials and navigating to the refund link. They may also upload a cancelled cheque to ensure the accuracy of their bank account information. Step-by-step login instructions are provided in Annexure I of the official notice.
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Importantly, NTA has made clear that once bank account details are submitted, they will be treated as final and no further modifications will be permitted. Candidates are therefore urged to double-check all details carefully before submitting.
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The facility to submit bank account details will remain available on the NEET UG 2026 registration portal until June 22, 2026, up to 11:50 pm. Candidates who have yet to submit their details are advised not to wait until the last moment, as the portal may experience heavy traffic near the deadline. NTA has urged all eligible candidates to complete the process at the earliest to avoid missing out on their rightful refund.