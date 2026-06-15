NEET UG 2026: NTA acknowledges server glitches in portal as just 4 lakh students downloaded admit cards

This year, around 22,75,011 students have registered for the exam, while 22,05,035 students had appeared for the exam on May 3 across the country.

Hours after releasing the admit cards for the re-exam NEET UG, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has acknowledged technical glitches on its portal. These glitches have affected lakhs of medical exam aspirants from downloading their admit cards, even as the exam is scheduled for June 21, 2026. This year, around 22,75,011 students have registered for the exam, while 22,05,035 students had appeared for the exam on May 3 across the country.

NTA NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Live Updates

In an official statement posted on its social media handle, NTA confirmed that approximately 4 lakh candidates have already downloaded their hall tickets, but flagged that a significant number of students continue to face technical glitches and server overload errors while attempting to access the NTA portal.