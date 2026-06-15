NEET UG 2026: NTA acknowledges server glitches in portal as just 4 lakh students downloaded admit cards

Hours after releasing the admit cards for the re-exam NEET UG, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has acknowledged technical glitches on its portal. These glitches have affected lakhs of medical exam aspirants from downloading their admit cards, even as the exam is scheduled for June 21, 2026. This year, around 22,75,011 students have registered for the exam, while 22,05,035 students had appeared for the exam on May 3 across the country.
NTA NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Live Updates
In an official statement posted on its social media handle, NTA confirmed that approximately 4 lakh candidates have already downloaded their hall tickets, but flagged that a significant number of students continue to face technical glitches and server overload errors while attempting to access the NTA portal.
“We are aware that some of you are facing technical glitches or server issues in accessing your admit cards. Our teams have been working towards resolving all these issues,” the agency stated, adding that it deeply regrets the inconvenience caused.
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NTA assured candidates that efforts are underway to ensure that all registered students can download their NEET UG admit cards at the earliest. For more information on the admit cards and results, visit the IE Education Portal.
Additionally, NTA has flagged that the portal for updating bank account details — a mandatory step for eligible candidates — is also experiencing heavy server load, causing delays for many users. To help students navigate the bottleneck, the agency issued an advisory recommending that candidates keep the following documents ready before logging in:
–Full name (as per bank records)
–Bank account number
–IFSC code
–Scanned copy of a cancelled cheque
NTA urged aspirants to gather these documents before attempting to access the portal, in order to complete the process swiftly and proceed to admit card download without unnecessary delays. Candidates have also been advised to carefully verify all entered details before final submission to avoid processing errors.
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The announcement comes amid anxiety on social media, where NEET UG 2026 aspirants have been vocal about their inability to access the portal for hours at a stretch. Many have reported repeated server timeouts, while others have flagged that payment-related steps remain incomplete due to system failures.
The testing body also asked candidates to rely only on official NTA communication channels for updates and advisories, cautioning against misinformation circulating on messaging platforms and unofficial websites.